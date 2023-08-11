Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur has been murdered by BJP, PM spent 2 hours in Parliament cracking jokes: Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's press conference comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the no-confidence motion in Parliament which the NDA won.

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday addressed a press conference and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want the douse the fire in Maipur and this is the truth of Manipur. The Congress leader's briefing comes a day after PM Modi's reply to the no-confidence motion in Parliament which the NDA won.

    Addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi said, "I heard PM Modi speaking in Parliament. He was cracking jokes, laughing with NDA MPs sloganeering. It does not behove a prime minister," Rahul Gandhi said.

    'PM Modi laughing in Lok Sabha' - Rahul Gandhi

    The Congress further went on to say that PM Modi has multiple instruments in his hand to control the situation in Manipur but he is not doing it. Instead, he is laughing in Parliament. "He could have gone to Manipur, talk to the communities," Rahul Gandhi said.

    "When a person becomes PM, he should not speak like a petty politician. It's tragic to watch PM Modi speak for 2 hours on the Congress, opposition. It doesn't do justice to his position...The only conclusion I want to draw that the PM has tools in hand but for some reason he refuses to use them..There are clear reasons why PM is not going to Manipur," he said.

    "I am not seeking Army's intervention. All I am saying is that Army can stop this nonsense in two days. It is not my position to say which tool PM Modi will use. I am saying Pm Modi has all tools in his hand but for some reason he is refusing to use them," he further said.

