Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the Centre for approving a new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madannegi, Tehri Garhwal. The school, part of a national initiative, will start its 2026-27 session with classes 1-5 to boost local education.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed gratitude to the Central Government for approving the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madannegi, district Tehri Garhwal.

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The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has granted approval for setting up the new school, which will begin operations in the civil sector from the academic session 2026-27, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister stated that the opening of a Kendriya Vidyalaya will provide quality education to children in Madannegi and nearby areas, while also strengthening the local educational infrastructure. He added that both the Central and State Governments are committed to advancing youth in the field of education and shaping their future, the release stated.

School to Begin with Primary Classes

As per the release, in the initial phase, the new Kendriya Vidyalaya will start with classes 1 to 5, with one section in each class. Based on need and approval, it will be gradually expanded in the coming years. The admission process will begin within 30 days after the completion of all necessary formalities.

It is noteworthy that this decision has been taken in line with prior approval from the Government of India, under which 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas are to be established across the country. The school in Madannegi, Tehri Garhwal, is one of the institutions included in this initiative.

CM's Other Engagements and Initiatives

Earlier on Saturday, CM Dhami addressed police constables undergoing training at the Police Lines in Dehradun. He emphasised strengthening law and order in the state, playing an active role in disaster management, and ensuring smooth traffic management.

He also inaugurated the renovation and restoration of Jugmandar Hall at the Dehradun Municipal Corporation, a project executed at a cost of Rs 2.32 crore as part of efforts to preserve and promote the city's cultural heritage.

On the occasion, the CM also laid the foundation stone for a canal at the ABC Centre in Kedarpuram and announced the development and beautification of parks at six locations within the municipal area. (ANI)