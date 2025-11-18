Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced a new IT city is being planned in Bidadi due to immense global investment interest in Bengaluru. He also lauded the Supreme Court's favourable verdict on the Mekedatu project, calling it a significant win.

New IT City in Bidadi Amid Global Investor Interest

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday that a new IT city is being planned in Bidadi, as leaders from many countries are coming forward to invest billions of dollars in Bengaluru. Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said, "Leaders from several countries keep meeting me. They are all excited about investing in Bengaluru and we are supporting their investments in every way possible. Representatives from 60 countries are participating in Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025."

"The local talent, innovation, technology and start-ups will take Karnataka in a new direction if encouraged properly. I always call upon the youth to compete at a global level. We will always support those who come to Karnataka seeking opportunities," he added.

Bengaluru's Talent Pool and Tech Summit

The Deputy CM further commended IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Keonics head Sharath Bachche Gowda, saying they are doing a great job. "There are about 25 lakh IT experts in Bengaluru and no other place on earth has this kind of talent pool. The Tech summit will discuss the future of IT for the next three days," he added.

When asked about some companies praising the government's efforts in repairing the roads in Bengaluru, he said, "We welcome both praise and criticism. Our priority is to serve the people."

Shivakumar Welcomes Supreme Court's Mekedatu Verdict

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict on the Mekedatu project on Monday, expressing gratitude to the legal team involved and terming it a significant development for the state. He also downplayed political speculation surrounding his meeting with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said the verdict related to the proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project had bolstered the state's position. "The Mekedatu judgment has come in our favour. We must express our gratitude to the lawyers. There is a meeting tomorrow as well regarding the same matter; we need to discuss what we should do going forward," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The Supreme Court, on November 13, had refused to entertain Tamil Nadu's application against Karnataka's plan for the construction of the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery River, marking a crucial moment in the long-standing inter-state dispute. (ANI)