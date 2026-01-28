President Droupadi Murmu praised new India-EU agreements, including security and mobility pacts, stating they will bolster the strategic partnership. She described the future of relations as promising during a visit by EU leaders for Republic Day.

Strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership

President Droupadi Murmu lauded the various India-European Union (EU) agreements concluded during the visit of European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, stating that they will "further strengthen the India-EU Strategic Partnership." Speaking at a banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, organised in honour of visiting European dignitaries, Murmu emphasised the importance of collective efforts to address global challenges. Further referring to the agreements signed during the visit, she described the future of India-EU relations as promising.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"In this period of global uncertainty, our thoughts and perspectives are the same. We believe that global challenges can only be addressed through collective efforts, and that international institutions should not be weakened but rather reformed to adapt to contemporary realities. I am confident that the important agreements concluded during this visit, including the India-EU featured agreement, the Security and Defence Partnership and the Mobility Cooperation Framework, will further strengthen the India-EU Strategic Partnership. Looking forward, the future of India-EU relations is full of promise...," President Droupadi Murmu said.

Shared Values and Economic Hopes

Earlier on Tuesday, Murmu highlighted the common values shared between India and the EU, noting that both are bound by democracy, pluralism and an open market economy. In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received H. E. Antonio Costa, President of the European Council and H. E. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in their honour. The President said that India and Europe are connected not only by contemporary interests but also by shared values such as democracy, pluralism, and an open market economy. She expressed confidence that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will bring significant positive changes to the lives of our people."

High-Level EU Delegation Visits India

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, paid a State visit to India on 25-27 January as the Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations. They were accompanied by a high-level delegation, including High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

'Towards 2030' Strategic Agenda Adopted

As per the India-EU Joint Statement on the State Visit of the EU delegation, the leaders adopted "Towards 2030: India-EU Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda" to elevate the strategic cooperation between the two sides.

The Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda is aimed at accelerating progress across five key pillars: prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, connectivity and global challenges, as well as enabling factors such as skills, mobility, business and people-to-people ties. (ANI)