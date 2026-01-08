New HPCC President Vinay Kumar held the first meeting of new district presidents, announcing a statewide agitation from Jan 10 against the Centre's alleged dilution of MGNREGA. He also detailed organisational restructuring and dismissed factionalism.

The newly appointed President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), Vinay Kumar, on Thursday held the first meeting of the party's newly appointed district presidents in Shimla and announced a statewide agitation against the Centre over alleged dilution of MGNREGA, beginning January 10.

Speaking to reporters, Vinay Kumar said that under the ongoing organisational restructuring programme, district presidents have been appointed in 10 of 12 districts, with appointments in the remaining two pending and expected to be completed soon. "Under the organisation creation programme, district presidents have been appointed across Himachal Pradesh. Only two districts remain, and those appointments will also be finalised soon. We have ensured representation of all sections, youth, women and Dalits, so that everyone is included in the organisation", said Vinay Kumar.

Statewide Agitation Over MGNREGA

He said this was the first joint meeting of all district presidents, aimed at chalking out the party's strategy, particularly on the MGNREGA issue. "The Centre has distorted the MGNREGA in a completely wrong manner. In response, Congress will launch a statewide movement starting January 10. This agitation will be taken to every district, block and down to the booth and panchayat level until the Centre corrects its decision.", he said.

Vinay Kumar warned that if the Centre does not roll back what the Congress considers an anti-people decision, the agitation would be intensified. "If the Central government does not withdraw this decision, the movement will be expanded further. We will go to the grassroots and explain to the people how their rights are being taken away." Kumar said.

'Systematic Erasure of Gandhi's Legacy'

On MGNREGA, Vinay Kumar alleged that the BJP-led Centre was systematically erasing the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi."MGNREGA was named after Mahatma Gandhi. First, his name is being removed; now even his photograph may disappear. The 100-day work guarantee has been weakened. The Centre has virtually demolished the Act, and when this is implemented on the ground, people will suffer heavily," he said.

HPCC Rejects Factionalism, Announces Grievance Redressal Plan

Rejecting allegations of factionalism within the party, the HPCC president said the Congress was united and functioning in a coordinated manner. "There is no factionalism in the Congress. The delay in appointing two district presidents is only due to administrative reasons, and they will be appointed shortly. Everyone will be accommodated, and participation of all leaders is essential, " he added.

He also announced that, after the budget session, ministers would be assigned monthly duties at the HPCC office to address party workers' grievances. "Ministers will sit at the Pradesh Congress Committee office every month so that workers can directly raise their issues and get them resolved. There is no anger within the Congress, despite the BJP's attempts to create a false narrative," he said.

New Shimla Urban Chief Pledges to Strengthen Party

Meanwhile, Inderjeet Singh, the newly appointed President of Shimla Urban District Congress Committee, also spoke to ANI and expressed gratitude to the party leadership. "I am thankful to the top leadership of the Congress. I have been associated with the organisation since my childhood through NSUI and Youth Congress, and I have organisational experience. I will work to the best of my ability", he said.

He said his priority would be to strengthen the party at the grassroots by taking everyone along."There may be small misunderstandings, but I will remove them and take everyone together. I have no ego. I will personally reach out to people and work at the grassroots to build a strong organisation", he said.

He described the meeting as an introductory and direction-setting exercise. "This is our first meeting. Along with introductions, we have received clear directions from the PCC president, and the organisation will move forward collectively in the coming days," he added. (ANI)