Biometrics-based immigration checks coming to New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports soon: Report

In a significant move to enhance efficiency and streamline international travel, the Indian government is reportedly gearing up to implement biometrics-based immigration checks at airports. The initiative aims to expedite the immigration process for international passengers and elevate India's airports into global transit hubs. The airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are set to introduce automated immigration clearances for international entries and departures. This revolutionary approach eliminates the need for physical passport verification, relying instead on face recognition or fingerprint authentication, as reported by ET.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently engaged in discussions with the chairman of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and chief executives of private airports. The focus was on implementing these innovative measures, with an inquiry into the feasibility of integrating the DigiYatra app. Presently, domestic air passengers benefit from the DigiYatra app for a seamless, paperless process, saving them valuable time.

Also read: From Ayodhya to Thiruvananthapuram, Centre gears up to eradicate begging in 30 cities by 2026

The DigiYatra project, managed by the private non-profit Digi Yatra Foundation, is actively developing a prototype for electronic passport-based enrollment. Testing is underway, and the foundation aims to collaborate with the Bureau of Immigration and visa-issuing agencies to extend this service to international visitors.

Initially, first-time international visitors to India will enroll and go through immigration clearance using iris, facial, and fingerprint biometrics at manual counters. Subsequent trips using the same passport will allow automated clearance with iris and facial biometrics. The system is expected to be extended to Indian citizens once the government begins issuing e-passports.

The Ministry of External Affairs has revealed plans to issue e-passports to Indian citizens starting this year. These passports will combine traditional paper features with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and antenna embedded in the back cover. The critical information will be printed on the data page and stored in the chip. The Indian Security Press, Nashik, has already produced samples meeting international standards, and full-scale production will commence once the technical ecosystem is ready.

Also read: 'Find the joker here': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin trolled after sharing photograph with Djokovic; sparks meme fest

To further bolster India's airports as major international hubs, the government is formulating a national policy. This policy addresses challenges such as long queues at immigration counters, security and immigration bottlenecks, allocation of international flying rights, and the development of necessary infrastructure. Once approved by the Cabinet, it aims to position Indian airports, especially in the National Capital, as competitive transit hubs akin to global counterparts like Dubai and Singapore.

The integration of biometrics-based immigration checks and the introduction of e-passports mark a significant leap forward for India's aviation landscape. These technological advancements not only streamline processes but also position Indian airports on the global stage as efficient and forward-looking transit hubs.