Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal observed National Unity Day, paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and administering a pledge to employees and maritime cadets to uphold the unity, integrity, and security of India.

National Unity Day Observed at Ministry of Ports

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal administered the National Unity Pledge to officers, employees and maritime cadets at his official residence in New Delhi on Saturday, marking National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), observed annually on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Sonowal also paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, who is widely remembered as the 'Iron Man of India' for his pivotal role in integrating more than 560 princely states into the Indian Union after Independence.

Honouring the Legacy of Sardar Patel

Recalling Patel's contribution to national unity, Sonowal said that his legacy had received renewed recognition under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He cited the construction of the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, and the observance of October 31 as National Unity Day as initiatives honouring Patel's contributions. "Sardar Patel gave us one India. For far too long, the man who stitched this nation together did not receive the honour he deserved for decades," Sonowal said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed that. By building the Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world, and by dedicating Oct. 31 to national unity, he has placed the Iron Man of India where he belongs: at the heart of every Indian's sense of nationhood."

Commitment to Yuva Shakti and Viksit Bharat

The Union Minister also interacted with young maritime cadets and appreciated their enthusiasm and commitment to the nation, describing it as a reflection of the spirit of 'Yuva Shakti'. "We remain committed to honouring Sardar Patel's legacy of unity and integrity to build a stronger India with the mantra of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,'" Sonowal said.

Sonowal said India had grown stronger under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and was steadily progressing towards the goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat ' by 2047. "Under Prime Minister Modi, 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' has moved from a vision to a national mission," Sonowal said. "Our ports, shipping lanes and inland waterways now connect every corner of the country, from the Northeast to the western coast. As India sails toward Viksit Bharat by 2047, these young cadets will be the ones steering the ship."

Pledge for National Integrity

On the occasion, participants took the pledge to uphold the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also acknowledged Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision and contribution to national unity. "I will dedicate myself to maintaining the unity, integrity and security of the nation and will also make every possible effort to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of the unity of my country, which became possible through the foresight and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to contribute with sincerity to ensure the internal security of my country," the pledge said.

Vijay Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, along with other senior officials, attended the programme. The government has been observing October 31 as National Unity Day since 2014 to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to the political integration of India and reaffirm the nation's commitment to unity, integrity and security.