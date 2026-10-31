Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya urged for stronger industry-academia collaboration to drive innovation and employment, emphasizing the need for practical, skill-oriented education to support the state's industrial growth and development.

Promoting Industry-Academia Collaboration

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday attended the valedictory session of the first National Industry-Academia Meet at Nagaon University and called for stronger collaboration between educational institutions and industries to promote innovation, skill development, research and employment generation. Congratulating the Nagaon University fraternity for organising the important event, the Governor said that education and industry must work together to create a skilled workforce and drive economic growth.

He emphasised that university research should address real-world industrial challenges, while academic curricula must be made more practical and employment-oriented through industry partnerships. Highlighting the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Automation and Digital Technology, Acharya stressed the need for higher educational institutions to continuously upgrade their curricula and training facilities. He said that internships, industrial training, collaborative research and start-up initiatives would help bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

Leveraging Economic Potential in Assam

The Governor highlighted Assam's immense economic potential in agriculture, tea, handicrafts, cottage industries, dairy and fisheries. He emphasised that integrating modern technology, scientific research and innovation with the state's traditional strengths could enhance productivity, strengthen local enterprises and create new market opportunities.

Vision for Industrial Growth

Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor highlighted initiatives such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Skill Development in promoting manufacturing, innovation and employment opportunities. He also appreciated the industrial development initiatives being undertaken in Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Highlighting major projects such as the semiconductor facility at Jagiroad, the thermal power plant in Dhubri and the ammonia-urea fertiliser plant at Namrup, he said that these initiatives, along with Assam Advantage 2.0, would provide fresh momentum to industrial growth and generate new employment opportunities in the state.

Empowering the Youth

Calling upon universities to prepare students for the emerging industrial landscape, Governor Acharya asked them to focus on industry-oriented education, practical skills and entrepreneurship. Addressing the students, the Governor described the youth as India's greatest strength and the foundation of Assam's bright future. He encouraged them to pursue continuous learning, embrace innovation and develop practical competencies to excel in science, technology, research, industry and entrepreneurship. Expressing confidence in the potential of Assam's youth, he said that their talent, determination and hard work would help the state achieve new milestones in innovation, entrepreneurship and industrial development.

MLA of Nagaon-Batadrava Constituency, Rupak Sharma, District Commissioner Nagaon Aranyak Saikia, Senior Superintendent of Police, V. V. Rakesh Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Nagaon University, Dr. Hitesh Deka, In-charge Registrar, Dr. Naba Prasad Nath, Deans and Heads of Departments, members of the faculty, students along with a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)