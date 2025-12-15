Newly appointed BJP national working minister Nitin Nabin heads to Delhi to assume his new role. The 45-year-old leader thanked his constituency and senior party leaders like PM Modi, calling his elevation a significant step for youth.

Newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working minister Nitin Nabin on Monday left for Delhi to assume charge of his official duties at the party headquarters, a move seen as a significant step in his political career.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Expresses Gratitude to Leadership and Constituency

Speaking to ANI, Nabin expressed gratitude for the support and blessings of the people of his state and constituency, which he said have played a crucial role in his elevation. "People of my constituency gave me blessings. With their blessings, this is happening," he said.

Nabin also acknowledged the guidance and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for making this opportunity possible. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister's blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided.", Nubin added.

Seeks Blessings Before New Journey

Before leaving for Delhi, Nabin visited the Mahavir Mandir in Patna to seek blessings and subsequently paid tribute to his father, the late veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, by visiting his statue.

Speaking on the visit, he said, "Party leadership has always provided guidance to workers to not just work and learn, but also to go ahead. I have come to pay tribute to my father. I also had the darshan at Mahavir Mandir, which fills us with energy. It is with the blessings of my father that I could reach where I am in these 20 years. I will begin the journey ahead with the blessings of my father..."

Appointment Hailed as a Message to Youth

Bihar BJP Minister Dilip Jaiswal also accompanied him on his journey and commented on how the appointment of such a young minister would set a great example for the youth of India. "Nitin Nabin is young, and this sends a message throughout the country and to the youth that the BJP has appointed a 45-year-old young man to the national president's chair," he said.

The 45-year-old leader will now take charge at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, where he is expected to begin officiating his new responsibilities as national working minister, marking a milestone in his political journey and reinforcing the party's focus on promoting young leadership.