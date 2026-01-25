Newly appointed BJP National President Nitin Nabin, on a visit to Mathura, vowed to bring the party back to power in Uttar Pradesh. He promised to deliver better development and increase people's trust in the government.

Bharatiya Janata Party's newly appointed National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday said he would strive to bring the BJP back to power in Uttar Pradesh, deliver better development, and increase people's trust. Addressing a gathering, Nitin Nabin said, "I would say that the way we are writing new chapters of development in Uttar Pradesh, we will strive to bring the government back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and with your blessings, we will once again form a government that will bring development and increase people's trust."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nabin's Visit to Mathura-Vrindavan

BJP President Nitin Nabin and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the 130th episode of Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin received a grand welcome upon his arrival in Bajna. Earlier in the day, Nitin Nabin received a rousing welcome as he arrived in Noida. He will offer prayers at the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura. Nabin has embarked on a day-long visit to Mathura-Vrindavan.

Following the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, the BJP National President will visit Shri Banke Bihari Mandir at 11:40 AM to offer prayers to "Thakur Ji" and perform puja-archana. The BJP stated that Nabin will later visit the residence of BJP MLA Shri Rajesh Chaudhary at 12:15 PM to express his condolences on the demise of the MLA's mother.

West Bengal Tour and Organisational Meetings

In addition to the Mathura-Vrindavan visit, Nitin Nabin will undertake his first official visit to West Bengal on January 27 and 28. During this trip, he will participate in a series of organisational meetings aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots network ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

State Core Team Meeting in Durgapur

In his visit, Nitin Nabin will chair a State Core Team Meeting in Durgapur on January 27, focusing on organisational strategy, political roadmap, and upcoming programmes.

Interaction with Party Workers

On January 28, Nabin will attend the Bardhaman Bibhag Karyakarta Sammelan at Chitralaya Mela Maidan, Purba Bardhaman, where he will interact with party workers. Later in the afternoon, he will participate in the Asansol District Karyakarta Meeting in Raniganj, addressing organisational issues and guiding party workers at the district level.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)