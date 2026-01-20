Nitin Nabin took charge as the new BJP National President, stating he is embracing an ideology and a nationalist movement, not just a position. He thanked PM Modi, recalling how he learned the importance of connecting with people's emotions from him.

Newly elected BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said he is not just taking up a position, but embracing the ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of a nationalist movement of the party. He expressed gratitude to senior leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the collective effort of 140 crore Indians working towards a developed India.

Addressing leaders and workers at the party headquarters in the national capital, Nabin said, "Today's moment is a moment of resolve for me. Today, I am not just assuming a position. I am accepting the ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of a nationalist movement of this party, and on this occasion, I also pay my respects to all my senior colleagues...Today, 140 crore Indians are connecting themselves with the dream of a developed India and are working to take the country forward. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this."

'Ordinary worker's journey to the top'

Nabin said that the support of party workers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi allowed an ordinary worker like him to reach the top position. Recalling his first interaction with the Prime Minister during a program in Anand, Gujarat, Nabin said he learned that true greatness comes from connecting with the emotions of the people.

"Today, first and foremost, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. You have given an ordinary worker like me the opportunity to reach this highest position in the party, and I bow before you all for this. Prime Minister, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you because we, as ordinary workers, have always observed from afar how you are continuously working for the service of the nation," Nabin said.

"I remember the first time I participated in a program with you in Anand, Gujarat. I was the National General Secretary at the time, and I saw you listening to each and every person during the Sadbhavana Mission program. And after the program ended, when you spoke to us in your green room, you explained with such emotion why so many people from Gujarat had come... That day, I understood that a person becomes great when they connect themselves with the emotions of the people," he said.

Confident of victory in assembly polls

Nabin also expressed confidence in the party's prospects in the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry. He said that the hard work and dedication of BJP workers will ensure success in all five states.

"In the next few months, elections are about to be held in Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry, and the demographics of these states are being widely discussed. The changing demographics are altering the situation there, and this presents a challenge for us. However, we are completely confident that the BJP workers, through their struggle and hard work, will lead the BJP to success in all five states," he said

Slams opposition over cultural interference

He criticised opposition parties for allegedly trying to interfere with cultural and religious traditions, citing the recent Karthigai Deepam festival in Tamil Nadu and the attempt to impeach a judge. He said it is important to confront forces that oppose such traditions and asserted that those who deny the existence of Ram Setu or oppose festivals like Karthigai Deepam should have no place in Indian politics.

"Recently we saw how opposition parties tried to stop the sacred Karthigai Deepam festival on a hill in Tamil Nadu. This isn't the only instance; the opposition has conspired to stop other things as well. We recently saw how an attempt was made to impeach a judge. Today, when we talk about Somnath and try to celebrate this festival of pride, the people in the opposition parties feel uneasy. We believe that it is necessary to confront the forces that try to stop such traditions. We must ensure that those who deny the existence of Ram Setu and oppose the Karthigai Deepam festival have no place in Indian politics," Nabin further said.

Nabin formally takes charge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nabin after his address. Today, Nabin formally took charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda, several other BJP leaders, and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states. (ANI)