Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir expresses confidence in building a new 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad's Rejinagar, citing community support. He launched a 'Babri Yatra' for the project, which is expected to be completed in two years.

Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir, on Thursday, expressed confidence that the new 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad's Rejinagar will be built, noting that members of the Muslim community support its construction. Speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "The Muslim population supports the Babri Masjid. This Babri Masjid will be built for sure...I have good relations with the non-Muslims as well.", further emphasising that he only wants the betterment of everyone.

'Babri Yatra' March Launched

Earlier on Monday, the Jan Unnayan Party Chief had also launched the 'Babri Yatra' march from Plassey in Nadia district to Rejinagar in Murshidabad district. Speaking during the yatra, Kabir said, "The work of Babri Masjid has been started, and today the Babri Yatra has also started... This yatra will end after we cover 285 kilometres." The march aimed to cover a distance of 285 kilometres, highlighting issues related to the Babri Masjid.

Construction Timeline and Details

On Wednesday, the construction phase of a new mosque, which is intended to be named the 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad's Rejinagar, was declared to be completed within the next 2 years. Kabir expressed gratitude to the people standing with him.

Construction of the proposed new mosque in Beldanga, Murshidabad, will begin today. Jan Unnayan Party Chief, Humayun Kabir, intends to name the 'Babri Masjid.'

FIR Filed Over Construction Plans

An FIR has been filed against the suspended Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir over the Babri Masjid construction Earlier in January, Kabir confirmed the construction of a hospital and a university, as well as the Babri Masjid.

Broader Development Projects

"A Babri Masjid will be built here, a hospital will be built, a university will be built, and facilities will be created for the benefit of the people...," Kabir informed at a 3-day event in Murshidabad until January 5 to "strengthen ties with the Muslim community," Kabir had said.

Emphasis on Community Involvement

Speaking to ANI, Kabir emphasised the involvement of people from various castes in the construction of the masjid."People of all castes have come here with their goods and are doing business. I haven't stopped anyone...," said Kabir. He further confirmed the undisputed and uninterrupted prayers every Friday in the mosque once it's built.