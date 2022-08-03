Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New attempts to finish off Shiv Sena, says party chief Uddhav Thackeray

    Uddhav Thackeray was referring to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda's comments that only an ideology-driven party like the BJP will survive in the future, while other (parties) ruled by families will perish.

    Mumbai, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    Attempts to split the Shiv Sena had been made in the past; however, the new ones are aimed at finishing off the party, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday.

    While talking to party workers outside Mumbai's Matoshree residence, Thackeray said he had complete faith in the judiciary.

    A faction led by Thackeray had petitioned the Supreme Court to have the rebel MLAs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde disqualified.

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the faction led by Shinde to rewrite his submissions on petitions filed by the rival Thackeray group on constitutional issues arising from Maharashtra's recent political crisis.

    Previously, attempts were made to split the Shiv Sena; however, now attempts are being made to finish off the party, according to Thackeray.

    He was apparently referring to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda's comments that only an ideology-driven party like the BJP will survive in the future, while other (parties) ruled by families will perish.

    Thackeray also claimed that the Sunday search at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was part of a 'conspiracy' to finish the party.

    The Shiv Sena, founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray, had seen the departure of powerful leaders in the past.

    However, the party experienced its worst rebellion in June, when 40 of 55 MLAs sided with senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde, causing the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MA) government to collapse.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
