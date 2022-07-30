I spoke only on contributions by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, Maha Governor clarifies

"The majority of Marathis have contributed to Maharashtra's progress. The glory of Maharashtra is Mumbai," the statement added.

After the controversial remark by Maharashtra's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in his latest speech, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and others have accused him of 'hurting the sentiments of Marathi people.' "You may call Mumbai the financial capital of India, but if you remove Gujaratis and Marwaris, it would no longer retain that tag," the Governor said in his speech, acknowledging the contribution of people from other states.

The speech sparked a debate between Marathi and Gujarati leaders, who claimed it was an 'insult to locals.' "I spoke only on the contribution made by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis," Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Saturday. According to the Governor's office, "Marathi people worked hard to build Maharashtra, which is why many Marathi entrepreneurs are famous today."

"Marathis have made the greatest contribution to the development of Maharashtra. As per reports, "Mumbai is the pride of Maharashtra," the statement added.

While talking to the media in Malegaon, Nashik district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "We disagree with Koshyari's view (on Mumbai). It's his personal view. He has now issued a clarification. He holds a constitutional position and should watch that his behaviour does not offend anyone. The Marathi community has worked hard to advance Mumbai's growth and development. It's a significant city with immense potential."

Following the remark, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while in Dhule, stated that Marathi-speaking people have contributed significantly to Maharashtra's development and growth. "Marathi-speaking people have made global strides in the industrial sector, and we disagree with the governor's remarks."

Uddhav Thackeray reacted angrily to the remark, just weeks after his government was deposed in the state. "The Governor has gone too far. He should be considerate of the chair he is sitting in. I don't want to offend anyone in the position of Governor. I respect the chair, but Bhagat Singh Koshyari insulted Marathis, and the people are angry."

Raj Thackeray was among those who were outraged by the latest speech. "The governorship is a highly respected position, so no one will object, but your statement has harmed the people of Maharashtra," said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief. The Shiv Sena and the MNS were founded on the Maratha pride principle.

"He is attempting to divide society," said Sharad Pawar, an ally of Uddhav Thackeray, who had previously accused Koshyari of violating protocol by administering the oath to Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion led to the fall of the Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state.

Also read: 'If Gujaratis are ousted, Mumbai won't be financial capital...' Sena seeks Maha Governor's resignation

Also read: Uddhav Thackeray expels Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena

Also read: Even Rafale cannot compete with this speed: Sena MP Sanjay Raut's dig at Governor