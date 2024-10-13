'Netra Kumbh' at Maha Kumbh 2025: Pilgrims to get eye care services, aims to raise awareness about eye health

The Yogi government is prioritizing devotee health at the 2025 Maha Kumbh by establishing 'Netra Kumbh,' a dedicated eye camp. With a budget of over Rs 9 crore, the camp will offer vision correction, cataract surgeries, and eyeglasses, benefiting thousands of pilgrims.

The Yogi government is tirelessly working to ensure that the historic Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is a grand, divine, safe, and seamless event. As part of these efforts, the health and well-being of the devotees are being prioritized. In line with this, the Mela administration will establish a 'Netra Kumbh' (eye camp) in the Maha Kumbh Mela area to provide eye care services for pilgrims.

With a budget exceeding Rs 9 crore, this temporary facility will offer vision correction, cataract surgeries, and eyeglasses during the fair. A central unit will be set up in the main Mela area to serve as the primary eye care center.

Maha Kumbh 2025 is expected to draw a record number of devotees from across India and the world. The Yogi government, along with the fair administration, is making every effort to ensure a smooth and secure experience for all visitors.

The establishment of Netra Kumbh is a significant step in this direction, with a proposed budget of over Rs 9.15 crore for the financial year 2024-25. This initiative will ensure that eye care needs, including cataract surgeries, are met, while also providing eye checkups and eyeglass distribution. Thousands of devotees are expected to benefit from these services.

The Netra Kumbh will be easily accessible to devotees, strategically located on the Kumbh Mela premises. Comprehensive eye check-ups will be provided for both pilgrims and saints, using modern eye-testing equipment installed at the camp.

Those found to have vision impairments will receive eyeglasses during the check-up, while cases requiring further attention, such as cataract surgery or other treatments, will be referred to partner hospitals.

In addition to offering eye care services, the initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of eye health and regular check-ups. The eye health data collected from devotees and bathers will be stored digitally, enabling ongoing monitoring and follow-up care when necessary. Efforts will be made to encourage people to take advantage of this facility. A sufficient number of eye specialists will be stationed at the camp, along with ample supplies of essential equipment and medicines.

