Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a workshop on NEP-2020 in Bhubaneswar. They also launched the Shakti Shree Mobile App to strengthen higher education and make Odisha a model for the country.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, inaugurated a two-day workshop on the implementation and execution of the "National Education Policy-2020" and launched the Shakti Shree Mobile App at the Convention Hall of Lok Seva Bhavan on Saturday. The event, which aims to strengthen higher education reforms in the state and align institutions with the vision and objectives of the NEP-2020, witnessed the participation of eminent educationists from across the country. Alongside Vice-Chancellors and faculty members from various universities in Odisha, attendees deliberated on key reforms and the effective implementation of the policy.

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Pradhan Outlines Vision for Education in Odisha

During the event, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared that Odisha's educational institutions should become an ideal model for the entire country through autonomy, innovation, and research. The Minister stated that under the National Education Policy, universities should initiate 'best practices' that will not only address local problems but also emerge as a national model in building a developed India. "Odisha's educational institutions should not remain confined merely to providing traditional education but should become an ideal model for the entire country through autonomy, innovation, and research. Based on the National Education Policy, universities should initiate such 'best practices' that will not only address local problems but also emerge as a national model in building a developed India," said Pradhan.

The Education Minister further declared that prioritisation of the Odia language and dissemination of knowledge based on Indian languages will be the core objective of the education policy. "Under the respected leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi, prioritizing our mother tongue Odia to free ourselves from the colonial mindset and disseminating knowledge based on Indian languages will be the core objective of our education policy, through which respect for one's own language and traditions will increase. Drawing inspiration from the Shri Jagannath culture, we must internalize Odia self-respect along with global responsibility and the essence of nationalism within the education system," said Pradhan.

Leveraging Technology and Globalisation

Pradhan further mentioned that Odisha must leverage modern technology and the digital medium to increase enrollment in higher education within the state. "As India prepares to assume global leadership as a 'knowledge-based society' today, we must leverage modern technology and digital mediums to increase enrollment in higher education in Odisha. Emphasizing internationalization, we will need to prepare foreign language education and contemporary curricula, through which Odisha's youth can empower and skill themselves to compete at the global level," said Pradhan.

CM Majhi Vows to Make Odisha a 'Knowledge Hub'

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi also attended the event in Bhubaneshwar. In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi vowed to make Odisha the knowledge hub of Eastern India by 2036. The Chief Minister further expressed his commitment to establishing the state as a global centre for research and innovation by 2047.

"Today, I attended the National Level Workshop on National Education Policy-2020. On this occasion, I got the opportunity to discuss and debate with scholars, vice-chancellors, professors and teachers from different parts of the country. Based on the mantra 'Knowledge is Power', National Education Policy-2020 is giving a new look to India's education system. By keeping quality education, research, innovation and skill development at the core, we are making the youth industry-ready and enabling them to shape the society," said CM Majhi.

'The implementation of NEP-2020 in Odisha is bringing about a major change in the education sector. New colleges are being set up, education in mother tongue is being introduced, research is being promoted and a wide range of opportunities are being created for students. Our goal is to make Odisha the Knowledge Hub of Eastern India by 2036 and a global center for research and innovation by 2047," added CM Manjhi. (ANI)