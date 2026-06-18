Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav blamed the Centre for the NEET re-exam fiasco, demanding resignations. Meanwhile, the NTA urged candidates to remain calm, confirming the exam will proceed as scheduled and dismissing rumours of postponement.

Congress Slams Centre Over NEET 'Failure'

Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav on Thursday blammed the Centre ahead of NEET-UG 2026 re-examination for government's faliture for the ongoing hardships faced by medical aspirants and their families. "The failure of the government is on the backs of these families. And the Telegram network is also banned. The government is not working. We know that there is a big mess...Today, our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is raising his voice. Today, he is raising the voice of the students. Today, we are raising our voice alongside our leader, Rahul Gandhi. I would like to state that since people have died, we have stood as a party with those families. Today, it is the duty of the central government to look after those families. Protecting them is the duty of the government. And first of all, those holding these political responsibilities should resign," the Congress MP told ANI.

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NTA Urges Calm, Reassures Students

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a reassuring message to candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 examination, scheduled to be held in three days, urging them to stay calm and rely only on official communications. In a series of posts on X, the NTA addressed the students, acknowledging their hard work and preparation. "The NEET UG 2026 examination is just three days away. To every candidate: you have worked hard, you have prepared, and now is the time to trust your effort. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you," the NTA stated.

The agency firmly dismissed speculations regarding any changes to the exam timeline. "The examination will be conducted as scheduled. Please do not be swayed by rumours of postponement or by the noise on social media. Rely only on official communication from NTA," the message read.

NTA highlighted the robust security measures in place to ensure a fair environment for all candidates. Referring to a previous decision made on May 3, the NTA explained that the move was intended to safeguard the interests of sincere candidates and that the system has since been further strengthened. "The difficult decision taken on 3rd May was made solely in your interest. The moment a problem was identified, we acted to protect the fairness of the process for every sincere candidate. We have carried those lessons forward and strengthened the system further this time," the NTA noted.

"Breathe, trust yourselves, and give it your best. We are with you," the NTA concluded in its message to students.

Re-exam Follows Paper Leak Allegations

The NEET examination held last month was cancelled following allegations of question paper leakage, after which authorities announced that the re-examination would be conducted on June 21. (ANI)