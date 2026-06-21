A NEET-UG aspirant in Ajmer alleged she was stopped from entering the exam centre for wearing a burqa. Police said the issue, stemming from confusion over rules, was resolved and all students were admitted peacefully for the rescheduled exam.

Police officials in Ajmer said on Sunday that students appearing for NEET-UG exam were admitted to the exam centres strictly according to the scheduled time and the issue regarding the Burqa faced by a student was resolved.

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Student Alleges Being Stopped Over Burqa

Kulsum Bano, a candidate, alleged that she was asked to remove "burqa and dupatta" at the examination centre though there was no such condition when she appeared in the NEET-UG exam test on May 3. The rescheduled exam is being held today after it was cancelled due to "paper leak".

"I have come from Beawar to take the NEET exam. When I took the exam on May 3rd, I was in the same attire then as I am now: wearing a burqa and a dupatta. Initially, they said I would have to remove the dupatta to enter; then they insisted I had to remove the burqa as well. If the NTA has permitted us, these people cannot stop us... If I am to take the exam and they don't allow me in this attire, then I simply won't take it," she said.

"It is shameful that they are messing with 18-year-olds like this... The exam doesn't matter to me; what matters is my 'burqa' and my identity," she added.

Father Cites NTA Rules

The student's father, Mohammad Aalim said the rules set by National Testing Agency should be followed. "Since the NTA has established this rule, they must allow it; otherwise, my daughter will not go to take the exam without her burqa. She has been preparing for this for three years. My daughter took the exam on May 3rd, and she took it while wearing the burqa. Rule 18 states that you are permitted to attend while wearing your religious attire," he said

"We told them to call a female staff member to conduct a thorough check and have the burqa removed in a private area behind a screen, but they refused," he alleged.

Police Clarify Issue Resolved

Ajmer Police CO North Shivam said the students were admitted strictly according to the scheduled time. "The issue regarding the Burqa has also been resolved. There was some lack of clarity regarding certain rules, which was subsequently clarified by senior officials, settling the matter. Apart from this, there are no disputes at the examination centre, and all students have been admitted peacefully," he said.

Tight security arrangements were made the NEET-UG exam held across various centres in India and abroad. (ANI)