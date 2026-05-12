The SFI held massive protests in Delhi and Kerala demanding the NTA's dissolution following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam over paper leak allegations. The Centre has ordered a CBI probe, and the issue has taken a political turn.

SFI Protests in Delhi Demanding NTA's Dissolution

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) launched a massive protest in Delhi on Tuesday, calling for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to be dissolved following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination amid allegations of paper leak and irregularities.

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Former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was among those calling for the removal of the National Testing Agency (NTA), stating that the protest was fueled by the recurring irregularities since the formation of NTA. "We are protesting against the malpractices in NEET and paper leaks. This happens every year since the formation of National Testing Agency, but the government is doing nothing for this. We are demanding the dismissal of a system like NTA," she told reporters during the protest.

The protest intensified as demonstrators clashed with police, leading to a heated confrontation with security forces deployed to maintain order in the capital. The protestors' slogans echoed along the way as they chanted "Paper leak nhi chalega".

Protests Spread to Kerala and Bhopal

A similar protest by SFI took place as they staged a massive protest march to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office in Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam. The demonstration escalated as protesters breached police barricades and jumped into the office compound. Despite heavy security deployment, police struggled to contain the crowd as tensions flared between demonstrators and personnel. Water Canyon was used by the security to deter the protesters from getting into the office.

As this happened, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers also held a protest in Bhopal over the issue.

Government Orders CBI Probe into NEET Irregularities

A major row has erupted following the Centre's decision to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, originally conducted on May 3. The move comes after allegations regarding paper leaks and irregularities. The Government referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

Political Fallout and Demands for Accountability

Meanwhile, this matter has taken a political turn as Congress leader Sachin Pilot demanded the resignation of the Education Minister, saying accountability must be fixed over repeated lapses in national-level examinations. "Of course. The department responsible for this should take responsibility. If this is happening repeatedly, the government must take action, no matter how prominent the individual involved may be, regardless of their affiliation with any organisation, ideology, or political party. There should be a judicial inquiry--one that is time-bound," Pilot told ANI.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, however, has so far declined to comment on the controversy, exiting a recent press interaction without taking questions.

Investigation Update: Arrest Made in Nashik

So far, Nashik Police have detained a man in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, officials said on Tuesday on the request of Rajasthan Police. (ANI)