Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann criticised the Centre over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, calling it a government failure. A Delhi court remanded 5 accused to 7 days of CBI custody to investigate the larger conspiracy and paper leak mafia.

Punjab CM slams Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday criticised the Centre over alleged irregularities and paper leak incidents linked to NEET-UG 2026, calling it a "failure of government" and questioning the integrity of the examination system.

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Speaking to reporters, Mann said, "This is a failure of the government. The future of crores of students was on the line."

He further alleged repeated lapses in handling exam-related fraud cases, saying, "This is not the first time this has happened... CBI arrests a few people. Then those people are released on bail. Then they leak papers again. A paper leak mafia is working."

Raising concerns over the conduct of national examinations, he added, "This whole system can't get one examination conducted?"

5 accused remanded to CBI custody

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue court on Thursday granted 7 days' custody of the 5 accused arrested in the NEET UG Paper leak case.

The CBI produced the accused Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, and Yash Yadav before the court.

Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta remanded Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, and Yash Yadav for 7 days of CBI custody.

While granting police custody, the court noted, "Allegedly, accused Dinesh Biwal, who is the brother of accused Mangilal and also the relative of accused Yash Yadav, had facilitated the circulation of NEET question paper in conspiracy with the co-accused persons."

The court said that, allegedly, there is a larger conspiracy angle present in this case, and the investigation is at its very nascent stage.

The custody of the accused persons has been sought in order to unearth the entire conspiracy, as well as arrest all the active members of this organised paper leak gang and also for the recovery of all the relevant incriminating material.

The custody of these accused persons is also sought to prevent further tampering with the evidence, as allegedly, some of the accused persons have already deleted the incriminating data from their mobile phones, the court noted.

"Therefore, keeping in view of all the details facts and circumstances, discussed above, both the applications filed by the CBI seeking seven days Police custody remand of all the five accused persons are hereby allowed and all the five accused persons namely, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik alias Mangilal Biwal, Vikash Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Shubham Madhukar Khairnar are remanded to police custodv for seven days subject to their medical examination," Special Judge ordered.

The court had directed the CBI to produce all the accused persons on 20.05.2026.

It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, the larger chain was created with other Accused persons.

It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal, to Vikas, to Dinesh Biwal.

It is also alleged that Mangi Lal further sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs 12 lakh.

(ANI)