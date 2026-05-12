Congress MP Manickam Tagore has lashed out at the Centre after the NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled over paper leak allegations. The NTA confirmed the cancellation and a re-exam will be held. The government has handed the case to the CBI.

Congress Slams 'Compromised System'

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre after the NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled amid allegations of paper leak, blaming the government for "punishing" the students for what he said is a "compromised system".

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In a post on X, Manickam Tagore said, "NEET-UG 2026 cancelled again after reports of paper leak. Lakhs of students who studied day and night are being punished for a completely compromised system. Year after year, the same scandal, the same excuses, the same suffering."

"Who destroyed the future of these students? Who will be held accountable? How many more young minds must go through stress, uncertainty and trauma because of corruption and incompetence?" he asked.

Further taking shots at the government, Manickam Tagore said, "A country that cannot conduct a fair medical entrance exam cannot lecture others on 'New India." Compromised system. Compromised accountability. Compromised PM."

Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers held a protest against the central government after NEET-UG exam cancellations.

NTA Confirms Cancellation, CBI to Probe

The NEET exam this year was held on May 3. As per the NTA 22.79 lakh students appeared for the exam which was held acros 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.NTA also said that they will re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately.

The NTA further said the Government of India has decided to hand over the matter to the CBI for a "comprehensive inquiry" into the allegations.

"NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," it said. (ANI)