Opposition MPs are set to protest outside Parliament on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-UG exam irregularities and police action against students. Congress MP Hibi Eiden gave an adjournment notice.

Opposition to Protest at Parliament Over NEET Row

The opposition MPs will hold a protest outside Makar Dwar of Parliament on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests have been tentatively scheduled for 10:30 am, during which opposition legislators will also raise concerns over the irregularities in the NEET UG examination.

They will also hold a protest against the police action taken on July 20 on students.

Congress MP Moves Adjournment Motion

Congress MP Hibi Eiden on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for discussion over police action against students protesting near Parliament. The MP from Ernakulam said the House cannot remain a "silent spectator to the disturbing reports of thousands of students being subjected to lathicharge and tear gas while peacefully protesting against what they describe as deficiencies in the country's education and examination system."

In his notice, the Congress MP said students who are seeking justice through lawful democratic means were allegedly met with disproportionate and unlawful use of force by the Delhi Police. "The reported actions raise serious concerns regarding the protection of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India, including the freedoms of speech, peaceful assembly, and expression. The manner in which the protest was handled has shocked the conscience of the nation and is inconsistent with the democratic values that Parliament is duty-bound to uphold," he wrote.

Congress Workers Protest Across States

Meanwhile, Congress workers and local leaders staged protests across several states on Tuesday against the detention of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders in Delhi, while also condemning the police action against CJP activists during their protest on Monday. Demonstrations were held in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Jabalpur and Bhubaneswar, where Congress workers raised slogans against the Centre and accused the government of suppressing democratic protests.In Thiruvananthapuram, Congress and Keralam Students Union (KSU) workers held a protest over the detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders in Delhi.

Delhi Police Clarifies on CJP March Violence

Delhi Police also clarified that there was violence during the CJP march to Parliament on March 20 and protesters attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties. They said 118 police personnel sustained injuries, including senior officers.

The officials said that violent mob also caused damage to public property and around 15 to 20 government vehicles, along with other government property, were vandalised. (ANI)