Thousands of devotees gathered in Puri for the sacred Bahuda Yatra, marking the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Gundicha Temple to the Shri Jagannath Temple after their nine-day stay.

Thousands of devotees gathered in Odisha's Puri on Friday as the sacred Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshan from the Gundicha Temple to the Shri Jagannath Temple, commenced with the traditional Pahandi ritual.

Devotees from across the country and abroad thronged the pilgrim town to witness the grand procession, which marks the return of the deities to the Jagannath Temple after their stay at the Gundicha Temple following the Rath Yatra.

Royal Rituals and Political Participation

Earlier today, the current titular King of Puri, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, performed the ceremonial Chhera Pahanra, the age-old ritual of sweeping the chariots with a golden broom before the commencement of the Bahuda Rath Yatra.

Participating in the celebrations, BJP MP Sambit Patra said it was a matter of great fortune for him to be part of the Bahuda Yatra and highlighted the unique tradition of Lord Jagannath coming out among devotees during the annual festival.

Speaking to ANI, Patra said, "It's a matter of great fortune that as a devotee, I've got the opportunity to participate in the Rath Yatra in Puri. Today is the Bahuda Rath Yatra, meaning the Lord is returning to the Shri Mandira. On the 16th of this month, he came to the Gundicha Temple during the Rath Yatra. Today is the return journey, the Bahuda Yatra, along with His elder brother, Balabhadra Ji, Devi Subhadra Ji, His sister, and Sudarshan Ji. Of course, nowhere else in the world do we see this kind of democratization. Here, the Lord Himself comes down from His throne. He gives a glimpse to all the devotees. He accepts their prayers and blesses them."

Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj prayed for the well-being of devotees and people across the world on the auspicious occasion of the Bahuda Yatra. Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, "Mahaprabhu's Bahuda Yatra is taking place. On this divine, grand occasion, may all the devotees who have come from all over the country and the world, may everyone be blessed, may the world be blessed, may everyone be benefited. This is my prayer to the Lord today."

Administrative Focus on Smooth Procession

On the arrangements for the return procession, Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the administration was aiming for the chariots to begin their journey after the completion of rituals and reach the Singhadwar near the Jagannath Temple by night.

"Once the rituals are completed, the Lord's Rath Yatra will begin. Our aim is that the Lord's journey should start from here around 4 pm and reach Singhadwar near the temple by night. We are confident that Mahaprabhu himself will get this work done and the number of devotees who have come this year, more than last year, the way people have come here for darshan, the Lord will bless them and go to the temple from here," Harichandan told ANI.

A Festival of Faith and Devotion

The Bahuda Yatra is one of the most significant events of the annual Rath Yatra festival, during which the sibling deities return to the Shri Jagannath Temple after their nine-day stay at the Gundicha Temple.

The festival draws lakhs of devotees every year, with elaborate security and administrative arrangements put in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of the procession. The annual Rath Yatra remains one of India's largest religious congregations, symbolising faith, devotion and inclusivity as millions of devotees gather to pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra in a centuries-old tradition celebrated across India and beyond. (ANI)