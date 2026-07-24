The CCEA has approved the 3rd and 4th rail line of the Ballari-Guntakal section in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with a total cost of Rs. 1,264 crore to enhance multi-modal connectivity and add 46 Kms to the Indian Railways network.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the 3rd and 4th Line of Ballari-Guntakal section in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with a total cost of Rs. 1,264 crore (approx.), as per the release.

The project is planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. This project will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.

Enhanced Connectivity

The project covering 03 Districts across the states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 46 Kms. The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 99 villages, which have a population of about seven lakhs. The capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Ballari Fort, Kumara Swamy Temple, etc.

Economic and Environmental Impact

According to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), the proposed project is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as iron ore, dolomite, limestone, iron and steel, coal, fertilisers, food grains, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 16.22 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The Railways, being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (1.32 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (6.67 Crore Kg), which is equivalent to plantation of 0.27 crore trees.

Streamlining Operations and Vision for Development

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. This multi-tracking proposal is poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The project is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India, which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

Union Minister's Statement

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that Cabinet approves Rs 1,264 crore rail project, new scheme to boost chemical sector "The Cabinet has taken two big decisions - First, approval given for third and fourth line on Bellary-Guntakal rail section, which falls on the important economic corridor between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The project will be done with an investment of Rs 1,264 crore. DPR is under preparation for the railway line from Hospet to Hubballi. Second, the Cabinet has approved a new scheme to develop the chemical sector in a new way in the country," he said. (ANI)