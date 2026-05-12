IMA President Dr Anil Kumar J Nayak urged a probe into the NEET UG 2026 paper leak and welcomed the exam's cancellation. FAIMA also demanded accountability. The Centre has cancelled the test and ordered a CBI investigation into the matter.

Indian Medical Association National President Dr Anil Kumar J Nayak on Tuesday urged the Central government to conduct a thorough probe and take strict action against the guilty in the alleged leak of the NEET UG 2026 question paper. The IMA President welcomed the Centre's decision to cancel the examination conducted on May 3 over reports of irregularities and called for "strict guidelines" to be established to ensure the instance does not recur. He further asked the Centre to conduct the NEET UG examination through CBSE. "I welcome the decision of the NTA and Government of India to cancel this examination. Last time, the government had established strict regulations for this examination; however, this incident has now occurred for the second time. Therefore, I urge the government to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter and take necessary action against all those found guilty. Consequently, I request the government to please arrange for the NEET UG examination to be conducted through the CBSE," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Medical Associations Demand Accountability

Earlier, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also demanded accountability for the alleged paper leak for NEET-UG 2026 after the Centre announced to re-conduct the entrance examination. The FAIMA expressed support towards NEET aspirants, saying it will "not stay silent while guess papers and mafias decide who becomes a doctor." "Our hearts go out to the lakhs of students who put their lives on hold for NEETUG 2026, only to be met with systemic negligence. FAIMA demanding immediate accountability for this paper leak. We will not stay silent while 'guess papers' & mafias decide who becomes a doctor. Exemplary punishment is the only way forward. We stand with you," FAIMA posted on X.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan of FAIMA called the cancellation of the exam "shameful."He wrote on X, "Absolutely shameful. NEET 2026 again under controversy. Honest students study for years, while paper leak mafias play with their future."

Centre Cancels Exam, Orders CBI Probe

Amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The Government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

NEET-UG, the single entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across India, was conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across over 5,400 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination. (ANI)