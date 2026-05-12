After the NEET 2026 paper leak and exam cancellation, Super-30 founder Anand Kumar has asked students to be patient and start preparing again. Here's the full story on how the paper was leaked, when the re-exam will happen, and what steps the government has taken.

The paper leak in the country's biggest medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2026, has put lakhs of students and their parents under a lot of stress. With the exam cancelled, students are now worried about their future. Amid all this, Super-30 founder and famous educator Anand Kumar has advised students not to lose hope. He called the whole incident very unfortunate and said that staying patient and confident in tough times is the most important thing. On Tuesday, Anand Kumar posted on the social media platform X, asking students and parents to stay positive and start preparing again.

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'Disappointing news for students'

In his post, Anand Kumar wrote that the NEET paper leak is a very unfortunate incident. He said that this news is definitely disappointing for students and their families. However, he called it a relief that the government immediately decided to cancel the exam and hold it again. He said that in such situations, students should stay mentally strong instead of breaking down.

'Be patient, hard work never goes to waste'

The Super-30 founder told students that they should move past the disappointment and start preparing again with new energy and confidence. He wrote, “Hard work never goes to waste. Instead of panicking, you should believe that your efforts will definitely pay off.” Anand Kumar says that every challenge brings a new opportunity, and this is the time to make yourself mentally strong.

Demand for strict action against culprits

Anand Kumar has demanded that the government take the strictest possible action against those involved in this case, so that such incidents don't happen again in the future. He said it is very important to maintain students' trust in the education system.

Education experts believe that the continuous paper leaks have raised serious questions about the credibility of competitive exams. Because of this, there is growing pressure on investigative agencies and the government to take fair action.

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How did the NEET paper leak come to light?

According to investigation agencies, a so-called “guess paper” was circulated in many states before the NEET exam. It is being said that this 150-page document had 410 questions, out of which about 120 questions were asked in the actual exam. According to sources:

The first copy of the leaked paper was prepared in Nashik.

From there, a copy was sent to Haryana.

Several sets were prepared in Haryana.

Later, it spread to Bihar, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Andhra Pradesh.

It is being reported that many questions from Chemistry and Biology matched the document that went viral before the exam.

What happens now?

Along with cancelling the exam, the government has announced that the NEET exam will be held again. The new date is expected to be announced soon. Important points for students:

The exam will be held again.

You will not have to register again.

The exam centres will remain the same.

New admit cards will be issued.

The exam fee will be refunded.

The mental challenge for students

Experts say that after the exam cancellation, the biggest challenge for students is to overcome the mental pressure. Many students had been preparing for a long time and were feeling relieved after the exam. In such a situation, preparing all over again will not be easy. However, educators believe that if students maintain a positive attitude and trust their preparation, they can overcome this challenge. The NEET paper leak is no longer just an issue of exam security; it has become a major test of transparency and trust in the country's education system.