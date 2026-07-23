MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray have fiercely criticized the Central government over the NEET-UG paper leak, demanding the education minister's resignation and questioning PM Modi's handling of the crisis.

In a scathing attack on the Central government over the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak controversy and the subsequent protests by students, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray expressed grave concern over the "immense pressure" on the youth and demanded strict accountability.

Raj Thackeray Demands Ministerial Accountability

Addressing a joint press conference, MNS chief Raj Thackeray drew parallels to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to emphasise the need for ministerial accountability. "The kind of pressure being exerted on students today is immense. When the BJP was in the opposition, they used to demand the resignations of many people. After the 26/11 attacks, the Home Minister was removed from his post. And that is exactly what the students are demanding today, to remove the education minister," Raj Thackeray said.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the crisis, the MNS chief said, "The tweet posted by the Prime Minister today has no meaning anymore. Even during the farmers' protest, he was not ready to meet anyone. During the Manipur crisis as well, no one was listened to. The Prime Minister should have met with the students at least once and spoken to them."

The MNS leader further warned of a burgeoning crisis among the youth, referencing his previous statements. "A video of mine is going viral where I had warned: 'Today, the farmers are committing suicide; tomorrow, the students will,'" he added.

Alleges Police Misconduct

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray further said he shared a video allegedly showing a police officer threatening a student with framing them in a narcotics case. "I've sent a video to the Commissioner where a policeman is seen threatening a student. He told the student he would plant a packet of powder in his bag. Does our police carry powder with them to frame innocent people? Strict action should be taken immediately," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray Says Entire Government Needs to Change

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also stated that the issue has national implications and goes beyond a single examination. "This issue is not limited to just the NEET exam. A person from Bihar met Sanjay Raut and shared the hardships and problems they are facing. We will have to fight against this. I met the students as well; they were beaten and thrashed. Their clothes were torn," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Taking a direct aim at the Union Cabinet, Uddhav added, "Looking at the current situation in the country, it now feels that it's not just about Dharmendra Pradhan--the entire government needs to be changed."

The former Chief Minister also condemned the alleged use of force against protesting students and questioned the identity of those involved in the crackdown. "The Prime Minister's tweet today was completely unnecessary. Police officers are being used to beat and assault children. People without any identification cards were posing as police and lathi-charging the students," Uddhav Thackeray alleged.

Calls for Non-Partisan Protest

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on [Day] emphasised that the upcoming protest would be a non-partisan show of strength, focused solely on the national interest. "In this movement, only the Tricolour will be seen; no political party flags will be allowed," Thackeray stated. (ANI)