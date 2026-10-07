UP CM Yogi Adityanath praises PM Modi's 25-year tenure, highlighting India's growth with 250k startups, modern railways, improved law and order in UP, and self-reliance in semiconductors. He credited Modi's vision for development and youth employment.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 25 years in office as the head of the government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that there are over 2,50,000 startups in the country, high-speed rail networks, law and order improvements, and development in the technology and defence sectors. Crediting the country's growth to the Prime Minister, CM Yogi at the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra – Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' in Lucknow pointed to the growing employment opportunities for the youth of the country.

Economic Growth and Youth Opportunities

"India is now home to over 250,000 startups, offering both employment and self-employment opportunities. Our youth are brimming with confidence; their talent is our strength, and their self-belief is our capability," he said.

Modernising National Infrastructure

The Chief Minister highlighted the modernisation of national transit systems, pointing to transitions from legacy narrow-gauge lines to broad-gauge corridors and modern passenger train services. "There was a time when the railway network was largely limited to meter gauge; today, India boasts broad-gauge lines and dedicated freight corridors. With services like Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat, the Indian railway system is establishing itself as a world-class network," he said.

He added, "Today, even someone who wears simple rubber slippers can afford air travel, a dream that has now become a reality."

Governance and Self-Reliance

CM Yogi pointed to law and order improvements and infrastructure growth across districts. "In UP, the era of 'One District, One Mafia' has been replaced by 'One District, One Medical College' and unique regional cuisines," he noted. Further, the Chief Minister praised India's progress in semiconductor manufacturing, saying that over a dozen semiconductor facilities are either operational ro are attracting massive investment in the country. "If the world withheld chips, our entire electronics manufacturing sector would grind to a halt; today, however, more than 12 major semiconductor facilities are either operational or attracting massive investment in India, and the country is becoming self-reliant enough to export chips globally. India is now actively exporting defence equipment worth thousands of crores to the global market," he underlined.

Welfare Schemes and Transparency

The Chief Minister praised various welfare schemes launched by the Modi government, which have greatly benefitted the general public. He said that earlier, initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which aimed to bring transparency and help the poorer sections of society, were mocked.

"Whether it was a matter of welfare schemes, housing facilities, or other initiatives for the poor, these schemes were once mocked. When Jan Dhan accounts began to be opened and Prime Minister Modi spoke of 'Digital India,' people questioned whether it would even be feasible. At the outset, it was claimed that merely opening these accounts was a way of ridiculing the poor. It was an effort to bring transparency to the system and strike a blow against corruption. Today, through DBT—Direct Benefit Transfer—funds are reaching the accounts of the poor, women, farmers, youth, and workers directly from Delhi or Lucknow," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a monumental milestone on October 7, marking a quarter-century of continuous tenure as head of government, a political trajectory that kicked off with his swearing-in as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001. (ANI)