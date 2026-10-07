Goa CM Pramod Sawant launched the Seva Jyoti Yatra, celebrating PM Narendra Modi's 25 years in public office since becoming Gujarat CM in 2001. Sawant praised his vision, while Union Ministers and other leaders congratulated Modi on the milestone.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday flagged off the Seva Jyoti Yatra, commemorating 25 years of Seva, Samarpan and Gareeb Kalyan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and highlighted the PM's journey from a party worker (karyakarta) to leading the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said that Prime Minister Modi's journey since becoming Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 reflected a commitment to public service and the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

Sawant said the Seva Jyoti Yatra is a resolve to strengthen Swayampurna Goa and contribute to the journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

PM Modi's 25-Year Milestone

Prime Minister Modi is completing 25 years at the helm of government, beginning with his tenure as Gujarat CM on October 7, 2001, followed by three consecutive terms as Prime Minister since 2014.

On the occasion, PM Modi offered prayers and performed rituals at the Shri Vinayak Temple in the national capital, praying for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of citizens across the country.

Leaders Congratulate Prime Minister

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating PM Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Modi on completing a significant milestone in public office, describing his journey as “synonymous with national service, good governance, and public welfare.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Modi on completing 25 years of public service, recalling his journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to Prime Minister and highlighting his governance and development initiatives.

Senior Union Ministers and state Chief Ministers also extended their congratulations to PM Modi, highlighting his public service, national welfare and governance on the occasion marking the day he first assumed elected office as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001.

While Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted Modi's rise from a grassroots party worker (karyakarta) to leading the nation without any dynastic background, Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised Modi's journey, saying his tenure in state and national leadership had been defined by resolve, service and inclusive development.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while commending the Prime Minister's vision, said the journey that began in Gujarat had turned into a national movement of hope and self-reliance.