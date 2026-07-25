Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) stated it needs a 'yes or no' answer from the Centre on the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue, ahead of a scheduled meeting with the government, said spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday said the group wants a clear "yes or no" from the Central government on whether it will seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ahead of a scheduled meeting with the government later in the day.

Speaking to ANI amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the meeting was expected to take place between 3.30 pm and 4 pm, though the venue had not been finalised. "They had given us the time for 3.30-4 pm today. The location has not been finalised yet. Discussions are very clear. We should get written confirmation for the two demands on which there has been in-principle agreement. So that they can be closed. We need clarity over Dharmendra Pradhan - whether they will seek his resignation or not. We want an answer in Yes or No because there is not much scope for deliberation over this," Ranka said.

CJP on Sonam Wangchuk

Reacting to a video message by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and criticism by trolls directed at him by right-wing groups, Ranka added that "there can be nothing more shameful than this". "A man who did a hunger strike for 26 days and risked his life, he did so much for the future of the country. Right wing is trolling him. There can be nothing more shameful than this," he said.

Responding to Congress MP Imran Masood's remarks referring to Wangchuk as "Anna part two" and alleging a "personal deal with the government", Ranka said he was unaware of what Congress is thinking. "We don't know what Congress is thinking. But they have done a lot, they have also done negotiations that there should not be a legal case and they should get compensation. It is not right to question Sonam ji," he said.

Previous Meeting with Union Ministers

Earlier on Friday, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh held a meeting with the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at Vithal Patel House in the national capital. After the nearly two-hour-long meeting, CJP's Ashutosh Ranka also claimed that the Government was positive on their other two demands, which included compensation for suicide victims of the NEET leak and no FIRs against protesting students. However, the CJP remains firm on its principal demand, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike

This comes after Social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike in the presence of Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework.

In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk informed that Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited him to provide the necessary guarantees. "Greetings, friends. Today, on the 26th day, I would like to share some special news with you all. It is currently about 12:30 at night. A short while ago, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited me here. The top leaders of the Apex Body were also present," Wangchuk said. (ANI)