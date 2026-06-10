NTA and NMC officials raised concerns over student suicides in a high-level meeting about the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam. They briefed a panel on measures to prevent paper leaks, with the CBI investigating the recent controversy.

National Testing Agency (NTA) and National Medical Commission (NMC) members on Wednesday raised concerns over student suicides during a high-level meeting of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare and presented suggestions to help such families, sources said. The meeting was held on Wednesday at the Parliament House Annexe at 3:00 PM ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam.

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Key Discussions at High-Level Meeting

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, Secretary, Higher Education Vineet Joshi and NMC Chairman Abhijat C Sheth arrived at the Parliament House Annex to attend the meeting.

Sources said the NTA officials are learnt to have briefed the committee about the steps taken to make the exam system fool-proof in view of the recent paper leak, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They are said to have apprised the committee of the risk mitigation measures.

The members are said to have suggested greater coordination between NTA and NMC and to take the best exam practices from abroad. A member is learnt have said that competitive exams are conducted on a large scale in countries like the United States and China, but there are no complaints of paper leaks. Members have also suggested that the morale of NTA should be increased and steps taken to reduce the stress of students.

Ongoing Controversy and CBI Probe

This comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2026, which has been rescheduled for June 21 following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have intensified in several parts of the country.

Education Minister Vows Transparent Re-Test

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been entrusted with the inquiry to ensure a transparent process following the NEET re-examination scheduled for June 21. The Union Minister reviewed preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination during a meeting with officials at the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters ahead of the re-test.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Pradhan confirmed that the government has activated a high-level framework to ensure the entire process is conducted with absolute transparency. He said, "The CBI is getting to the bottom of the paper leak case. I have full faith in the CBI to uncover the details of the irregularities that occurred. I have requested the CBI to take the strictest possible action against those found guilty and apprehended, and to ensure a speedy trial in a fast-track court."

The Education Minister emphasised that the central government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the upcoming re-test is held with total integrity, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally overseeing the preparations. "There have been various challenges in the past, and there are challenges this time as well. I will meet the Health Minister this evening. Chief Ministers of all states are extending their cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the conduct of this examination. Everyone should rest assured that any errors that occurred previously will not be repeated," he added. (ANI)