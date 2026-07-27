RJD's Manoj Jha attacked the BJP over police using AK-47s during NEET-UG protests, saying youth will not forget. Congress and SP leaders also slammed the 'brutality', demanding an apology from PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the action.

RJD leader Manoj Jha on Monday attacked the BJP governments in Bihar and the Centre, saying that the youth will not forget the action taken by police during their protest on the NEET-UG paper leak and there is no room in the future "for violence such as the use of AK-47s or pellet guns" against peaceful protests.

'Policy Determined by Intent': RJD Leader

Jha told ANI that while the government can make efforts to streamline laws, paper leaks happened despite provisions against such incidents. The Public Examinations Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Minister of State of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh amid furore in the House over opposition demands.

Jha told ANI that policy is determined by intent. "Let the bill be introduced, by all means. Let the systems be further refined--but was there a lack of systems or laws before? It wasn't as if paper leaks were happening because there were no laws; they were occurring despite the laws because influential people were involved... Look at the 'donation dacoity' in Ayodhya--aren't there laws for that? But what happens when those entrusted with responsibility are the very ones involved in the robbery? If Nandan Nilekani is genuinely sincere about these issues, then it is welcome... Policy is determined by intent," he said.

Asked about action taken against the Police personnel who were seen firing an AK-47 during the protest in Siwan, he said the "youth will never forget these images, they will remember them". "Our party has already filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court regarding this matter... There is absolutely no room in the future for violence--such as the use of AK-47s or pellet guns--against peaceful protests. Such tactics used to be common in Kashmir," he said.

Opposition Demands Apology, Accountability from Centre

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that the Centre was trying to divert attention from the July 20 police action on protesting students by securing the resignation of the Education Minister, introducing a new bill and constituting a task force. "They think that by taking a resignation, getting a new bill and forming a task force, the people will forget the lathi-charge they did on July 20. Will their brutality be forgotten? Amit Shah ji also has to answer on police action on students on 20 July. We want Amit Shah's apology on this," he said.

He further said that reforms in the examination system should be driven by "transparency, focus and interest, not for politics," alleging that the government responded only after sustained public outrage. Reddy also raised the issue of youth representation in politics, citing Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's proposal to pass a resolution allowing people aged 21 years to contest elections. "Reforms have to happen with transparency, focus and interest, not for politics. If at all the Prime Minister had any interest in the students' future, he would not have waited from May to the end of July. This is just because they never bothered about the people of this country. They never bothered about the opposition parties. They never thought that Gen-Z would react like this. Now they realised this, and they want to do some whitewashing," Reddy said. "Revanth Reddy has said that 30% of the population in this country is Gen Z, but their representation in the Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha is zero. So our chief minister has promised to pass a resolution in the state assembly that the youth will have an opportunity to contest elections as they reach 21 years," he added.

Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj criticised the police action on students, questioning the use of force against demonstrators. "It is really unfortunate that the government now thinks the students are terrorists. Is an AK-47 pointed at students demanding their rights? Students are being thrashed in Bihar, Delhi, Lucknow, Prayagraj. The Union Home Minister should come to the Parliament and answer on this," said Saroj.

SP MP Iqra Hasan also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah issue statements and apologise over the police action on students. "The way the agitation (by students against the NEET paper leak) unfolded, police brutality was unleashed upon our students and youth on July 20. We want at least the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to issue a statement and apologise regarding this... We demand answers regarding the violence the government inflicted upon the students... You are enacting laws. You are addressing matters that arise after the incident has occurred, but what are you doing to prevent it?," she asked.

Congress MP Neeraj Dangi sought accountability from the Ministry of Home Affairs, alleging that responsibility for the police action rested with the Union Home Minister. "Regarding the barbaric attitude being adopted towards students, not just in Delhi but in other states across the country, the direct question from us opposition parties is that accountability must be fixed. Since the Union Home Minister is responsible for all such directives, and the government machinery or police department does not take any decision without instructions, the accountability lies with the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Home Minister should come to the House, provide clarification, give an answer, and apologise to the students," said Dangi.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday. The government on Monday tabled the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill in Parliament to curb paper leaks in the country. (ANI)