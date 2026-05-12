Jairam Ramesh blasted the Centre over the NEET exam cancellation after a paper leak, demanding a 'fundamental restructuring' of the NTA. He cited recurring failures and called for keeping the agency away from the government's 'corrupt henchmen'.

Congress Demands NTA Restructuring

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday strongly condemned the Central government over the cancellation of the NEET examination due to an alleged paper leak, calling for a "fundamental restructuring" of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and stating that the agency must be kept away from "Modi Government's corrupt henchmen" to restore the integrity of the country's competitive examination ecosystem.

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In a post on X, Ramesh questioned the government's lack of action following past admissions regarding NTA capabilities. "On 16th June 2024, the Education Minister had acknowledged that the NTA 'needs a lot of improvement.' Two years later, one must wonder what follow-up action has occurred on this admission. It is increasingly clear that what is needed is not just improvement, but a fundamental restructuring of the NTA and its ecosystem so that it is kept out of the hands of the Modi Government's corrupt henchmen," he said.

Recurring Failures and CUET Chaos

The AICC General Secretary in charge of Communication also criticised the imposition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), arguing it has "thrown academic calendars of all educational institutions into utter chaos."

Ramesh claimed that NTA has showcased a recurring failure rate, citing a parliamentary report to support his statement. The post said, "The recent paper leak of the NEET-UG paper and the subsequent cancellation of the exam is only the latest in a series of instances which throw a question mark on the purpose and efficacy of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports in its 371th report had noted that in 2024 alone, of the 14 national examinations conducted by the NTA, 5 saw paper leaks and irregularities."

The Congress General Secretary of Communication also criticised the imposition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), arguing it has "thrown academic calendars of all educational institutions into utter chaos." According to Ramesh, the delays in results have led to a "shift of students towards private universities" which offer more predictable admission cycles.

"In JEE Mains 2025, 12 questions in the paper had to be withdrawn due to errors in the answer key. In the CUET that the Modi Government has imposed on universities for admissions, the conduct of the examinations and the release of the results is routinely delayed - an issue which has thrown academic calendars of all educational institutions into utter chaos and has precipitated a shift of students towards private universities with more predictable and early admissions cycles," he added.

"The Committee had also noted that the NTA has consistently failed to provide an annual report to the Parliament, only providing audited statements. The Modi Government has destroyed decades-old admissions practices and examinations, replaced it with a centralised body rife with corruption, and ensured that it remains beyond accountability to the Parliament," the post said.

Government Cancels Exam, Orders CBI Probe

Earlier in the day, amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the examination would be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The Government also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

Political Row Erupts Over Cancellation

This has triggered a political row as Congress leader Sachin Pilot demanded the resignation of the Education Minister, saying accountability must be fixed over repeated lapses in national-level examinations. He further criticised the Centre for ordering a CBI probe instead of fixing responsibility. "The Central Government has, once again, attempted to shield itself under the pretext of ordering a CBI inquiry. Under the guise of an investigation, you merely seek to stall the matter. An inquiry was instituted two years ago as well; where is its report? Who was penalised? Who faced punishment? No one has any idea," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan refused to answer questions from the media regarding the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination. Pradhan declined to respond when reporters sought his reaction to the controversy surrounding the medical entrance examination, which was cancelled by the Centre earlier in the day. (ANI)