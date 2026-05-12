DMK President MK Stalin called NEET a 'scam' after its cancellation over paper leaks, urging for MBBS admissions based on Class 12 marks. The Centre has ordered a re-exam and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday termed NEET a "scam" following the cancellation of the examination over alleged paper leak irregularities, and urged that MBBS admissions be based on Class 12 marks instead.

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In a post on X, Stalin said that irregularities in the NEET examination had once again surfaced this year, leading to the cancellation of the exam and causing mental distress to lakhs of students. He alleged that every stage of the examination process was plagued by fraud. "This year as well, #NEET Paper Leak irregularities have come to light, and the exam has been cancelled. Lakhs of students are suffering from mental agony. Every stage of this examination is filled with fraud. As I have been saying consistently, there isn't just a scam in NEET; NEET itself is a scam!," Stalin said.

Stalin Calls for Abolition of NEET

The DMK chief further asserted that the examination system was adversely affecting students' futures, state medical infrastructure, and public healthcare every year, and called for the abolition of NEET. Stalin also argued that conducting the examination again would only create delays and confusion in students' higher education aspirations. He suggested that MBBS seats should instead be allotted on the basis of Plus Two (Class 12) marks, as was done previously. "The NEET examination system, which plays with the lives of students, the future of state medical infrastructure, and the lives of the people every year, must be abolished. Conducting the NEET exam again will cause delays and only create confusion in the higher education dreams of students. Therefore, MBBS seats should be allocated based on Plus Two (Class 12) marks, as was the case previously," said Stalin

He further urged the newly formed government in Tamil Nadu to maintain a firm stand against NEET and continue legal efforts initiated by the previous "Dravidian Model" government to secure exemption for the state from the examination. "The newly formed government in Tamil Nadu must also declare its firm stance against the NEET exam. I urge the new government to take up the legal measures initiated by our Dravidian Model government seeking exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu and to succeed in our efforts," he said.

Centre Cancels Exam, Orders CBI Probe

Amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The Government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. "On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the statement said.

The agency said the "present examination process could not be allowed to stand." The NTA further said the Government of India has decided to hand over the matter to the CBI for a "comprehensive inquiry" into the allegations. "NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," it said.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to students and parents, the agency said the decision was taken to preserve the credibility of the examination system. "The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust," the statement read.

Re-test Logistics and Details

The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged. "In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA's internal resources," the statement added.

The NTA said fresh examination dates and the revised admit card schedule would be announced through official channels in the coming days.

NEET-UG, the single entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across India, was conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across over 5,400 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination. (ANI)