Nearly 50 million doses of Covaxin likely to expire early 2023 due to poor off take; all you need to know

    On Saturday, India reported 1,082 fresh COVID-19 cases while the number of active cases declined to 15,200, according to Union health ministry data.

    Over 50 million doses of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, is reportedly lying with the firm are set to expire early next year as there are no takers owing to poor demand, news agency PTI said.

    Due to lack of product demand, Production stoppage of Covaxin- a two dose jab, was initiated by Bharat Biotech earlier this year, though the vaccine maker has established manufacturing to reach an annualised capacity of 1 billion doses at the end of 2021.

    Speaking to the news agency, the source said, "Bharat Biotech has more than 200 million doses of Covaxin in bulk form and approximately 50 million doses in vials ready to use. Due to lack of product demand, production stoppage of Covaxin was initiated several months ago, earlier this year."

    "Covaxin doses in vials are set to expire during early 2023, resulting in losses for the company," sources said.

    However, the quantum of loss that the Bharat Biotech would incur in the event of all the 50 million doses expiring next year is not known.

    So far, 219.71 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including Covaxin have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive. As the infection rate has been steadily declining globally, exports of Covaxin were negatively impacted with poor off take by foreign countries.

    A statement issued by WHO then said the suspension is in response to the outcome of its post EUL (emergency use authorisation) inspection held between March 14- 22, 2022 and the need to conduct process and facility upgrade to address recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies.

    (With inputs from PTI)

