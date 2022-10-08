Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nearly 11 dead, 20 injured after bus catches fire in Nashik; CM announces ex-gratia for kin of victims

    According to reports, the incident took place in Kailas Nagar area on Aurangabad Road when a private bus of Chintamani Travels was going to Mumbai from Yavatmal. After colliding with a truck, the bus caught fire killing three people on the spot.

    Nearly 11 dead, 20 injured after bus catches fire in Nashik; CM announces ex-gratia for kin of victims AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 9:37 AM IST

    As many as 11 people died and 20 others were injured after a bus collided with a truck and caught fire in Nashik, Maharashtra on Friday night, police said. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of victims.

    According to reports, the incident took place in Kailas Nagar area on Aurangabad Road when a private bus of Chintamani Travels was going to Mumbai from Yavatmal. After colliding with a truck, the bus caught fire killing three people on the spot.

    Also read: Vande Bharat Express hits cow in Gujarat; collision with cattle unavoidable, says Railway Minister

    It is reports, eight other persons, including a child, died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

    Speaking to reporters, Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse said, "10 people died & 21 injured after a bus coming from Yavatmal to Mumbai collided with a truck going to Pune from Nashik. All injured are being treated in Nashik. Govt will bear all medical expenses of the injured." The death was increased following his statement.

    Also read: ED action in money laundering case against Amnesty India; agency attaches assets worth Rs 1.54 crore

    He also confirmed that the Chief Minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the next of kin of those who died in this unfortunate incident. "I am also going to the spot to assess the situation," he added.

    Earlier this week, a driver rammed his SUV into three stationary cars and an ambulance on the iconic bridge at around 3 am on Wednesday. Five people were killed and eight others injured in the accident.

    Also read: It's Pakistan's responsibility to ensure Indian prisoners' safety: MEA after six prisoners died in 9 months

    A court here on Friday remanded in 14-day judicial custody the driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) that rammed into multiple vehicles at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, killing five persons.

    The SUV driver, Irfan Abdul Rahim Bilakiya, was arrested from his residence in Mohammed Ali Road area in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours after the accident, and was produced in court after his one-day police custody ended.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2022, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vande Bharat Express hits cow in Gujarat; collision with cattle unavoidable, says Railway Minister - adt

    Vande Bharat Express hits cow in Gujarat; collision with cattle unavoidable, says Railway Minister

    ED action in money laundering case against Amnesty India; agency attaches assets worth Rs 1.54 crore

    ED action in money laundering case against Amnesty India; agency attaches assets worth Rs 1.54 crore

    Its Pakistan's responsibility to ensure Indian prisoners' safety: MEA after six prisoners died in last 9 months - adt

    It's Pakistan's responsibility to ensure Indian prisoners' safety: MEA after six prisoners died in 9 months

    Sena vs Sena: Team Shinde claims 'bow and arrow' symbol ahead of bypoll; EC asks team Thackeray to respond by October 8 - adt

    Team Shinde claims Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol ahead of bypoll; EC asks team Thackeray to respond by Oct 8

    Mulayam Singh Yadav still in ICU, condition critical, says Gurugram hospital AJR

    Mulayam Singh Yadav still in ICU, condition critical, says Gurugram hospital

    Recent Stories

    Indian Air Force Day 2022: History, significance and wishes to share on social media AJR

    Indian Air Force Day 2022: History, significance and wishes to share on social media

    Amid festive season, CNG, PNG prices hiked starting today: Check details here AJR

    Amid festive season, CNG, PNG prices hiked starting today: Check details here

    5 benefits of having a dog and your health and lifestyle sur

    5 benefits of having a dog and your health and lifestyle

    astrology Daily Horoscope for October 8 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 8, 2022: Be careful Aries, good day for Cancer & more

    Numerology Prediction for October 8 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 8, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon