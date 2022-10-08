Nearly 11 dead, 20 injured after bus catches fire in Nashik; CM announces ex-gratia for kin of victims

According to reports, the incident took place in Kailas Nagar area on Aurangabad Road when a private bus of Chintamani Travels was going to Mumbai from Yavatmal. After colliding with a truck, the bus caught fire killing three people on the spot.

As many as 11 people died and 20 others were injured after a bus collided with a truck and caught fire in Nashik, Maharashtra on Friday night, police said. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of victims.

According to reports, the incident took place in Kailas Nagar area on Aurangabad Road when a private bus of Chintamani Travels was going to Mumbai from Yavatmal. After colliding with a truck, the bus caught fire killing three people on the spot.

Also read: Vande Bharat Express hits cow in Gujarat; collision with cattle unavoidable, says Railway Minister

It is reports, eight other persons, including a child, died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse said, "10 people died & 21 injured after a bus coming from Yavatmal to Mumbai collided with a truck going to Pune from Nashik. All injured are being treated in Nashik. Govt will bear all medical expenses of the injured." The death was increased following his statement.

Also read: ED action in money laundering case against Amnesty India; agency attaches assets worth Rs 1.54 crore

He also confirmed that the Chief Minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the next of kin of those who died in this unfortunate incident. "I am also going to the spot to assess the situation," he added.

Earlier this week, a driver rammed his SUV into three stationary cars and an ambulance on the iconic bridge at around 3 am on Wednesday. Five people were killed and eight others injured in the accident.

Also read: It's Pakistan's responsibility to ensure Indian prisoners' safety: MEA after six prisoners died in 9 months

A court here on Friday remanded in 14-day judicial custody the driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) that rammed into multiple vehicles at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, killing five persons.

The SUV driver, Irfan Abdul Rahim Bilakiya, was arrested from his residence in Mohammed Ali Road area in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours after the accident, and was produced in court after his one-day police custody ended.