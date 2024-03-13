Nearly 1.5 lakh pilgrims visit Ram Mandir daily on average: Trust

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir welcomes 100,000 to 150,000 pilgrims daily for Darshan, accessible from 6:30 AM to 9:30 PM. The process is straightforward, lasting 60 to 75 minutes. Visitors are advised to leave personal belongings outside and refrain from bringing offerings

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir welcomes an average of one lakh to one-and-a-half lakh pilgrims daily, offering Darshan from 6:30 am to 9:30 pm, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra informed on Wednesday. In view of the massive rush, the Ram Mandir Trust has issued an advisory for pilgrims.

In a post on social media platform X, the Trust said that the process from entry to exit after Darshan is straightforward, with devotees typically spending 60 to 75 minutes for a smooth Darshan of Ram Lalla. To streamline the experience, devotees are advised to leave personal belongings like mobile phones, footwear, and purses outside the Mandir premises.

Visitors are requested not to bring flowers, garlands, or prasad to the Mandir. Entry passes are required for the Mangala Aarti at 4 am, Shringar Aarti at 6:15 am, and Shayan Aarti at 10 am, which can be obtained free of charge from the website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

To obtain an entry pass, devotees need to provide information such as their name, age, Aadhar card, mobile number, and city. It's important to note that there is no provision for special Darshan through payment or any special pass. Any such claims might be fraudulent.

The Trust further informed that wheelchairs are available within the temple premises for elderly and differently-abled visitors. These wheelchairs are exclusively for use within the temple and are provided free of rental charge, with a nominal fee to be given to the assisting volunteer.

Darshan on Doordarshan

Devotees of Ramlala have the opportunity to witness the live telecast of the Aarti directly from Ayodhya every day. Doordarshan National will broadcast the daily Aarti from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya at 6:30 AM.

The Ayodhya Ram Temple opened to the public on January 23 following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony conducted on January 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the construction of the Ram temple complex is slated for completion by December of this year. Anil Mishra, a member of the temple trust, stated that over 3,500 additional workers will soon be deployed to expedite the construction of the remaining two floors of the three-storey temple building.

Mishra further mentioned that the temple will feature a total of five peaks, with three already prepared before the consecration ceremony. The main peak is set to reach a height of 161 feet, adorned with a layer of gold.

