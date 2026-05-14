Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the President's Colour Award to the NDRF is a collective honour, recognizing the contribution of SDRFs, Panchayats, state machinery, NCC, NSS, and thousands of 'Aapada Mitras' in disaster relief work.

Award Recognises Collective Effort: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the President's Colour Award conferred upon the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was a recognition not only of the force's service but also of the collective contribution of disaster response agencies and volunteers across the country.

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Addressing the President's Colour Award Ceremony of the NDRF in Ghaziabad, Shah said the honour acknowledged the efforts of the NDRF, State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs), Panchayats, state machinery, NCC, NSS and thousands of 'Aapada Mitras' engaged in disaster relief work.

"The President's medal awarded to the NDRF today is not an acknowledgement of the services rendered by the NDRF alone. The President has simultaneously acknowledged the disaster relief work of the NDRF, the SDRF, the Panchayat, the state machinery, the NCC, the NSS, and the thousands of 'aapada mitra' engaged in service," Shah said. "Wherever a disaster has occurred or is about to occur across the country, when NDRF personnel reach the spot, the people breathe a sigh of relief," he added.

India's Global Stature in Disaster Management

Highlighting India's growing stature in disaster management, Shah said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the NDRF had established India's global reputation in the field over the past two decades.

"In 20 years, the NDMA and NDRF have put India on the global map in the field of disaster relief. This is a matter of pride for all of us, but for me, as the country's Home Minister, it is a matter of special pride," he said.

Praise for Green Initiatives

The Home Minister also praised the green campus of the NDRF facility and referred to environmental initiatives undertaken by security forces.

"I have never seen such a lush green campus anywhere else... Before this rainy season, the CAPF soldiers have planted more than 7 crore trees since 2019," Shah said.

New Infrastructure for NDRF

During the event, the Home Minister laid the foundation stones for six Regional Response Centres (RRCs) of the NDRF and virtually inaugurated one such centre in Dehradun. The Home Minister also took the salute at the ceremony.

NDRF's Operational Achievements

Earlier, NDRF Director General Piyush Anand said the force has participated in over 12,000 rescue operations and saved more than 1.5 lakh lives since its inception.

"NDRF has participated in more than 12,000 rescue operations and saved the lives of over 1.5 lakh people. In 2025, NDRF took part in over 1400 operations," Anand said. He also said that more than 5,500 SDRF personnel had been trained free of cost by the NDRF under the guidance of the Union Home Minister.

About the President's Colour Award

The President's Colour Award, also known as the 'Nishaan', is one of the highest honours bestowed upon a military or paramilitary force in recognition of exceptional service, dedication and achievement.

The NDRF, functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has played a key role in rescue and relief operations during floods, earthquakes, cyclones, landslides, industrial accidents and other emergencies across the country.

In recent years, Shah has presented the prestigious honour to several police and security forces on behalf of the President of India. Assam Police received the President's Colour Award on May 10, 2022, in Guwahati for exemplary services, while Haryana Police was conferred the honour on February 14, 2023, at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal. Chhattisgarh Police was also presented the President's Colour Award in Raipur in December 2024 in recognition of its 25 years of service. (ANI)

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