NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal led a tree plantation drive in Laxmibai Nagar under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. The initiative, inspired by PM Modi, aims to boost public participation in environmental conservation in New Delhi.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Sunday led a tree plantation drive at Tikona Park in Laxmibai Nagar Market (Central Government Officers RWA Type-3 & 4) in New Delhi under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign

According to NDMC's press release, under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and aimed at promoting public participation and environmental conservation, On this occasion, RWA President Shri Rajesh Kumar Meena, along with a large number of residents of Laxmibai Nagar, was present and enthusiastically participated in the plantation drive.

Chahal planted saplings along with local residents and said that the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign is an emotional and social public movement initiated under the inspiration of the Prime Minister, encouraging people to plant a tree in honour of their mother and contribute to environmental protection. He said that the campaign is not limited to plantations alone but also reflects respect for nature, social responsibility, and a commitment to ensuring a clean and green environment for future generations.

NDMC's Year-Long Green Initiative

Chahal further informed that NDMC has prepared a "Green Calendar" for the entire year, under which tree plantation drives will be organised every Sunday in different areas of the NDMC jurisdiction. "To ensure the success of this campaign, the Horticulture, Health, Civil and Sanitation Departments of NDMC will work income coordination so that scientific plantation, proper maintenance, and monitoring of the saplings can be ensured, enabling them to grow into sustainable green spaces in the future," he added.

Aligning with National Vision

He added that NDMC's green initiatives and citizen-centric activities are aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047", where clean air, a healthy environment, and sustainable urban development are given special importance.

As per the release, through initiatives like Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam_OnSunday, NDMC is not only working to expand green cover but is also strengthening the spirit of environmental responsibility and collective participation among citizens.

He said that, inspired by the Prime Minister's vision, Team NDMC is continuously working to make the capital cleaner, greener, and more environmentally friendly. (ANI)