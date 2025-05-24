The first batch of 17 women cadets are graduating from the National Defence Academy (NDA) on May 30. Eight will join the Indian Military Academy (IMA), marking a historic first for the institution.

New Delhi: The first batch of 17 women cadets are set to graduate from Khadakwasla-based National Defence Academy (NDA) in Maharashtra on May 30. Of them, 8 will be inducted into Dehradun-based Indian Military Academy (IMA) since they opted to serve in the Indian Army, wherein they will be provided training for another year before their commissioning as the officer.

As part of the 148th course at the triservice academy -- NDA, over 300 male cadets will also be the part of the marching past -- the Antim Pag or the final step.

It will be for the first time in the history of 93-year of the IMA, women cadets will be inducted.

As of now, a total of 126 women cadets are being trained at different stages in the NDA after the government opened the doors for them in 2022.

In March 2025, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth had informed the Rajya Sabha that five of them had quit the course.

First batch of women cadets at NDA

Ahead of the convocation and Passing Out Parade, scheduled on May 30, the young women cadets media persons at the triservice academy near Pune.

Among them, Harsimran Kaur, who joined the NDA in 2022 will be taking the role of a division cadet captain. Hailing from Haryana, Harsimran Kaur shared her experience at the NDA and also highlighted how the academy has evolved from transforming young boys into men to now, shaping young girls into women, all while chiseling future leaders of the armed forces.

In August 2021, the Supreme Court directed the government to allow women to take the NDA entrance examination. The UPSC issued notification and the induction started in 2022.

Harsimran Kaur told a news agency: “My motivation to join the NDA was to start my military career early because I come from an armed forces background. My father retired as a havildar in the Indian Army. My grandfather also served, so I've had a deep association with the defence forces.”

She recalled that her first day at the academy gave her goosebumps, as she had only seen the NDA and its iconic Sudan Block in pictures. “I was awestruck to see the Sudan Block, the other buildings, squadrons, and the old cadets marching out,” Kaur said.

“There is a saying -- the NDA first breaks you and then makes you. It happened with me and with every cadet, male or female. The rigorous physical training sessions, drills, and academics are all designed to develop Officer-Like Qualities (OLQs).”

“Our schedules were so tight that we had to manage our time judiciously. At times, it was overwhelming, but the academy teaches you how to balance physical and academic demands,” Kaur added. She will now join the Indian Naval Academy.

Shriti Daksh

Stating that it’s a proud moment for her, Shriti Daksh, another Division Cadet Captain said: “It runs in my blood -- my father is a former NDA officer who retired from the Indian Air Force, and my sister also serves in the IAF.

“When we arrived at the NDA, separate washrooms and squadrons had already been built. Initially, we were integrated into respective squadrons alongside male cadets. The training regime was largely the same. We did everything shoulder to shoulder for all three years," Daksh said.

She said the training at the academy was both mentally and physically strenuous.

"They demanded every last ounce of our energy and mental endurance, which we built through drills, physical training, and continuous practice."

Set to join the IMA at Dehradun, Daksh said she would like to join the Artillery.

Cadet Ishita Sharma

Division Cadet Captain Ishita Sharma said, “We were always given equal opportunities and our gender never came in the way.”

She said: We “always hold each other’s hands and complete the task no matter what: either running, walking, or crawling”.

Before joining the NDA, she was pursuing Economics Honours course from the University of Delhi.