Union Ministers Chirag Paswan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Keshav Prasad Maurya hailed the NDA's third consecutive victory in Assam, crediting PM Modi's leadership and the 'double-engine government' ahead of Himanta Biswa Sarma's swearing-in.

Union Ministers Hail NDA's Victory in Assam

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday hailed the third consecutive victory of the NDA in Assam, welcoming the Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government ahead of its swearing-in ceremony. Speaking with ANI, Paswan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and attributed people's trust in him as the reason for the BJP's hat-trick in Assam and historic victory in West Bengal. He asserted that the entire country has faith in the "double-engine government" for development.

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"The way the people of Assam have once again chosen a government that follows Prime Minister Modi's vision and the path of development led by Himanta Biswa Sarma shows that the A historic victory has been achieved in Assam, and we have also formed the government in Bengal...Across the country, people want a double-engine government so that development can gain even more momentum," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia extended best wishes to the CM-designate Sarma for forming a government for a second term in Assam and hailed PM Modi's leadership. "The (BJP-NDA) government is going to be formed for the third time in Assam...Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a double-engine government is going to be established tomorrow. I extend my best wishes to Himanta Biswa Sarma and his entire team," he said.

Expressing similar opinions, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reflected on the developmental and welfare efforts made by the NDA government in Assam and affirmed that the third term will advance that progress. "The BJP-NDA government is going to be formed for the third time in Assam, and I congratulate Himanta Biswa Sarma...The people of Assam have seen development here, work has been done here for the welfare of the poor...This third term will be glorious," he said.

Sarma Announces Cabinet, Reaffirms Commitment

The best wishes come as the oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government is scheduled to take place later today in Guwahati and is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet while also announcing the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly. In a post on X, Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers on Tuesday in the ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

"Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow along with me in the august presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji -Shri Rameswar Teli, Shri Atul Bora, Shri Charan Boro Smt. Ajanta Neog. I am also happy to share that Shri Ranjit Das, Hon'ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly," said Sarma.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the state's growth, stating that the new team will work with "full dedication" to build a "stronger, more developed, and prosperous Assam."

"My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam," added Sarma. (ANI)