Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NDA will cross 400, BJP will get 370 seats in LS polls: PM Modi declares 'Ab Ki Baar 400 paar' (WATCH)

    While replying to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to President Droupadi Murmu’s address, PM Modi said, "The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country."

    NDA will cross 400 BJP will get 370 seats in LS polls PM Modi declares Ab Ki Baar 400 paar WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, expressed confidence that the BJP will cross 370 seats and NDA will cross 400 seats in the 2024 elections.  While replying to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to President Droupadi Murmu’s address, he said, "The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats. The third term will be about taking very big decisions."

    PM Modi further guaranteed that India will be the world’s 3rd biggest economy in his third term. “We won’t let this take 30 years. It’ll be done in my third term,” he said.

    Also Read | 'Where was Pak F-16 shot down? What happened in Balakot?' Congress again raises 'Saboot' bogey (WATCH)

    “India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy and yet they (Congress) are silent. They had even lost the ability to dream…It is Modi’s guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third-largest economic power,” the prime minister stated.

    Meanwhile, taking dig at Opposition, he said, “I appreciate the Opposition’s resolve to remain in the opposition for a long time. The way you sat here (in govt) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition). The public will certainly give you its blessings.”

    Also Read | PM Modi slams ‘cancel culture’, takes dig at Congress, Rahul Gandhi | Top quotes here

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Where was Pak F-16 shot down? What happened in Balakot? Congress again raises 'Saboot' bogey in Parliament

    'Where was Pak F-16 shot down? What happened in Balakot?' Congress again raises 'Saboot' bogey (WATCH)

    Cancel culture developing in Congress keeps relaunching 1 leader PM Modi in Lok Sabha gcw

    PM Modi slams ‘cancel culture’, takes dig at Congress, Rahul Gandhi | Top quotes here

    Ban on Gobi Manchurian in Goa explained: Why have towns declared war on the iconic fusion dish snt

    Ban on Gobi Manchurian in Goa explained: Why have towns declared war on the iconic fusion dish

    This is a murder of democracy Supreme Court on key Chandigarh mayoral polls gcw

    'This is a murder of democracy...' Supreme Court on key Chandigarh mayoral polls

    From Chandrayaan to NavIC to use of AI... ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks exclusively to Asianet News Network vkp

    From Chandrayaan to NavIC to use of AI... ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks exclusively to Asianet News Network

    Recent Stories

    cricket India climbs to second place in WTC rankings after dominant victory against England osf

    India climbs to second place in WTC rankings after dominant victory against England

    German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 intelligent dog breeds RBA

    German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 intelligent dog breeds

    Cricket Happy Birthday Brendon Taylor: Top 10 moments of the Zimbabwe legend osf

    Happy Birthday Brendon Taylor: Top 9 moments of the Zimbabwe legend

    Where was Pak F-16 shot down? What happened in Balakot? Congress again raises 'Saboot' bogey in Parliament

    'Where was Pak F-16 shot down? What happened in Balakot?' Congress again raises 'Saboot' bogey (WATCH)

    6 things water can do to your whiskey RKK EAI

    6 things water can do to your whiskey

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon