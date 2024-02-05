PM Modi slams ‘cancel culture’, takes dig at Congress, Rahul Gandhi | Top quotes here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, took a jibe at the Congress party saying they will be seated in the visitor gallery after the next election. Take a look at his top quotes here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a swipe at Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said that "they will sit there for more time to come". During his reply to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to President Droupadi Murmu’s address, he said, "The way you sat here (in government) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition). The public will certainly give you its blessings."

PM Modi said, "I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well." He further said, "I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation."

He said, "When the President came to this new Parliament building to address all of us and the pride and honour with which Sengol led the entire procession - we were walking behind it. When we become a witness to the reflection of that holy moment of India's independence in this new tradition in the new Parliament building, the honour of democracy rises."

They (Congress) have failed miserably as opposition and have dragged down other opposition leaders with them. They are scared if other young leaders will speak, it will be harmful to that one young leader.

PM Modi hails Ayodhya Ram temple in Parliament; The PM also said "The third term of our government is not far now, 100-125 days maximum..."

History is witness that when Congress comes to power it brings inflation.

Two songs on inflation were superhits in our country - 'Mehngai Mar Gayi' and 'Mehngai Dayain Khaye Jaat Hai'. Both of these songs came during Congress' governance. Inflation was in double digits during UPA's tenure, it can't be denied.

PM Modi further guaranteed that India will be the world’s 3rd biggest economy in his third term. We won’t let this take 30 years. It’ll be done in my third term.

India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy and yet they (Congress) are silent. They had even lost the ability to dream. It is Modi’s guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third-largest economic power.

He also added that “the (Opposition) failed to fulfil their responsibility as opposition. I have always said that the country needs a good opposition.”

I have no problem with relatives in one party but ‘parivaar’ should not be the party. Their attempt to launch the same failed product has forced their shop to the brink of closing.

Startups, digital creators, unicorns, gig economy - these are the new vocabulary of the new Bharat. Today, India is a leading digital economy.

Congress' mindset is that it has never trusted the capability of the country. It considered itself rulers and the public as someone lesser, someone smaller.

"Alliance ka hi alignment bigad gaya," said PM Modi as he targets INDIA alliance.

We built 4 crore houses for the poor. For the urban poor, we built 80 lakh pucca houses. Had these been built at the speed of Congress...it would have taken 100 years to do this work. Five generations would have passed by then.

On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee.

I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats. The third term will be about taking very big decisions.

From space to Olympics, Sashastra Bal to Sansad, the country has seen the empowerment of women.