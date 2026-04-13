BJP's K Annamalai expressed confidence in an NDA victory in Tamil Nadu, promising Metro projects for Madurai and Coimbatore. He also attacked the DMK, highlighting that a candidate's husband faces POCSO charges.

NDA Pledges Metro for Madurai, Coimbatore

BJP leader K Annamalai on Monday exuded confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and stressed that after winning the polls, a Detailed Project Report will be formed to bring Metro projects to Madurai and Coimbatore. "After May 4, once the NDA comes to power, we will prepare a proper Detailed Project Report (DPR) and bring metro projects to Madurai and Coimbatore and deliver them to the people," he said.

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Annamalai Alleges POCSO Case Against DMK Candidate's Husband

Spekaing at a press conference, Annamalai alleged that people should understand the reality of DMK, underlining that the husband of the party candidate from Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency is facing POCSO charges. "In Thiruparankundram, the husband of the DMK candidate contesting against Rajan Chellappa is facing cases under the POCSO Act as well as sexual assault charges. The public must be made aware of this. People should clearly understand what kind of candidate the DMK has fielded, what kind of person her husband is, and what cases are pending against him, and then cast their votes accordingly," he said.

Development and Campaigning

AIIMS Project Update

The BJP leader noted that an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is being established to serve the people, and the hospital will soon be available for public use.

Annamalai's Madurai Campaign

Annamalai is involved in the election campaigning across all Assembly constituencies in Madurai. "National President Nitin Nabin campaigned in the Madurai South constituency for our National Democratic Alliance's winning candidate, Rama Srinivasan. It was a great opportunity for me to participate in that campaign, and at the same time, I also got the chance to campaign across all the Assembly constituencies in Madurai," he said.

Tamil Nadu Election Overview

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is the elections is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which may turn the contest into a three-way fight.