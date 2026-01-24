MDMK's Vaiko predicts a clear majority for the DMK in the upcoming TN Assembly polls, calling the NDA weak. He criticized PM Modi, who in turn slammed the DMK for 'corruption, mafia, and crime', promoting the NDA as the state's choice.

DMK will form govt with clear majority, says Vaiko

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko stated that the National Democratic Alliance is not strong in Tamil Nadu and asserted that the DMK will form a government with a clear majority in the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year.

Speaking to reporters at the Tiruchirappalli airport, the MDMK General Secretary stated that no party in Tamil Nadu can match the DMK's speed and momentum, noting that the party has already held four major conferences with two more currently planned. "The National Democratic Alliance is not strong. No matter how many parties join, it will not become strong," said Vaiko.

Vaiko slams PM Modi

While discussing the DMK's upcoming electoral prospects, the MDMK General Secretary slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of communicating only in Hindi. He further criticised the Prime Minister for using 'low-quality' language during a speech at Madurantakam, even going so far as to label him a 'third-grade speaker. He further alleged that the Union government practices fiscal discrimination by allocating more funds to BJP-ruled states while denying adequate resources to opposition-governed states. Additionally, he dismissed Prime Minister Modi's claims regarding high fund allocations to Tamil Nadu, calling PM Modi's claims false.

Strong NDA is Tamil Nadu's preferred option: PM Modi

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his rally in a poll-bound state,e declared that a strong and united National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is Tamil Nadu's preferred option, compared to the "corruption and dynasty politics" of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). "A strong and united NDA is Tamil Nadu's preferred option. People want good governance, not the corruption and dynasty politics of DMK!" PM Modi wrote, while he gave highlights of his Friday program on X.

DMK is 'CMC government': PM

Taking several jibes at the DMK, he said that the party has betrayed the trust of the people and alleged that it is involved in corruption. He said people are calling the "DMK government the CMC (corruption, mafia, crime) government". "You gave DMK a full majority twice, but they broke the trust of the people of Tamil Nadu. DMK made heaps of promises but delivered zero work. People are now calling the DMK government the CMC government. CMC government means a government that promotes 'Corruption, Mafia, and Crime'. The people of Tamil Nadu have now made up their minds to uproot both DMK and CMC. Here, a BJP-NDA double-engine government is certain to come to power," he highlighted. (ANI)