Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NDA MPs stand for an hour in Rajya Sabha in Vice President Dhankhar's honour

    Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee courted a controversy on Tuesday after he mimicked Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. As Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he would not tolerate insult to his post, NDA MPs in Rajya Sabha stood and took part in House proceedings to express their respects to Dhankhar.

    NDA MPs stand for an hour in Rajya Sabha in Vice President Dhankhar honour gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Amid the row over a Trinamool MP's mimicry of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies staged a unique protest to show solidarity with the Vice-President. For one hour, the 109 members of the NDA will remain in the House to show their support for Dhankhar, the vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

    A political uproar has been sparked by a video showing Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee imitating the vice president on parliament grounds. Banerjee is among the 141 Opposition MPs suspended for demanding a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach last week. 

    Also Read | PM Modi dials V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, expresses 'great pain over some MPs abject theatrics'

    On Tuesday, while protesting near Makar Dwar to the new Parliament building, the Serampore MP started mimicking the Vice-President. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the act.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed disappointment over the "abject theatrics" of some MPs in the Parliament complex. The development was confirmed after Dhankhar took to X and wrote, "Received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday."

    Also Read | Fact-Check: Central government is 'NOT' charging Rs 435 for a job offer

    "He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President and that too in Parliament was unfortunate," Dhankhar wrote on X.
     

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away vkp

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours anr

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes vkp

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes

    Committed to the rule of law PM Modi interview reacts on US claims of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot

    'Committed to the rule of law...' PM Modi reacts on US claims of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot

    Piyush Goyal said all Oppn MPs will be suspended before criminal laws bill comes to Rajya Sabha: TMC claims devious ploy

    'Piyush Goyal said all Oppn RS MPs will be suspended before criminal laws bill comes': TMC claims devious ploy

    Recent Stories

    Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him 'brother' SHG

    Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him 'brother'

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away vkp

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours anr

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes vkp

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes

    Google Maps 4 amazing features coming to India in 2024 gcw

    Google Maps: 4 amazing features coming to India in 2024

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon