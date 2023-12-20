NDA MPs stand for an hour in Rajya Sabha in Vice President Dhankhar's honour

Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee courted a controversy on Tuesday after he mimicked Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. As Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he would not tolerate insult to his post, NDA MPs in Rajya Sabha stood and took part in House proceedings to express their respects to Dhankhar.

Amid the row over a Trinamool MP's mimicry of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies staged a unique protest to show solidarity with the Vice-President. For one hour, the 109 members of the NDA will remain in the House to show their support for Dhankhar, the vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

A political uproar has been sparked by a video showing Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee imitating the vice president on parliament grounds. Banerjee is among the 141 Opposition MPs suspended for demanding a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach last week.

On Tuesday, while protesting near Makar Dwar to the new Parliament building, the Serampore MP started mimicking the Vice-President. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the act.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed disappointment over the "abject theatrics" of some MPs in the Parliament complex. The development was confirmed after Dhankhar took to X and wrote, "Received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday."

"He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President and that too in Parliament was unfortunate," Dhankhar wrote on X.

