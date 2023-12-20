Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fact-Check: Central government is 'NOT' charging Rs 435 for a job offer

    Fact-Check: A job scam is doing rounds in the name of the Central Government claiming that with just a Rs 435 registration fee, they will be provided a government job. The Centre has clarified the truth and said it to be fake. 

    Fact-Check: Central government is 'NOT' charging Rs 435 for a job offer anr
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    Getting job offers through social media is not new anymore. Many job messages are circulated on social media including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. One such message is that if you pay just Rs 435, you will get a job in the central government. A website mainly places such a job offer in front of candidates. What is the truth of this? The reality is that there is a huge job scam going on through this website.

    Claim:

    The job advertisement appeared on a website claiming to be under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Job seekers can find the option to apply on the website Gramin Udyamita Vikash Nigam, guvn.co.in. People are selected for vacant posts through interviews and aptitude tests. General/OBC categories will pay Rs 435/-. Meanwhile, SC/STs need to pay only Rs 275. This registration fee is non-refundable is also mentioned in the information provided on the website.

    Fact:

    But the website guvn.co.in does not belong to any department under the central government. This has been informed by the fact-checking department of the Press Information Bureau through social media. The official website address of the Ministry of Social Justice is https://socialjustice.gov.in/. So no one should be fooled by giving their personal information and money to a fake website. Job scams have been done in the past by pretending to be websites under the central government. People should be careful to only seek information from official websites and social media accounts under central and state governments.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ghaziabad shocker: Man beheads wife with sword after delay in preparing tea anr

    Ghaziabad shocker: Man beheads wife with sword after delay in preparing tea

    Democracy has been strangulated Congress Sonia Gandhi on suspension of 141 MPs gcw

    'Democracy has been strangulated': Congress' Sonia Gandhi on suspension of 141 MPs

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-77 December 20 2023: Check todays winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-77 December 20 2023: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Kerala reports fresh 292 cases of COVID-19 on December 19; 2 deaths anr

    Kerala reports fresh 292 cases of COVID-19; 3 deaths

    PM Modi dials V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, expresses 'great pain over some MPs abject theatrics'

    PM Modi dials V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, expresses 'great pain over some MPs abject theatrics'

    Recent Stories

    Phuket to Sydney: 7 places to escape Winter chills this December ATG

    Phuket to Sydney: 7 places to escape Winter chills this December

    Veteran actress Hema Chaudhary hospitalised due to brain hemorrhage, condition critical in ICU vkp

    Veteran actress Hema Chaudhary hospitalised due to brain hemorrhage, condition critical in ICU

    Apple to introduce iPhone like MagSafe charger for iPad Pro report gcw

    Apple to introduce iPhone-like MagSafe charger for iPad Pro?

    George Clooney claims, Matthew Perry was unhappy filming popular sitcom 'FRIENDS'; here's what he said SHG

    George Clooney claims, Matthew Perry was unhappy filming popular sitcom 'FRIENDS'; here's what he said

    From limited access to no allowance... 5 restrictions on suspended MPs

    From limited access to no allowance... 5 restrictions on suspended MPs

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon