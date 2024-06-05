BREAKING: NDA leaders unanimously elect PM Modi as alliance leader paving way for Modi Govt 3.0

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance, a day after the ruling coalition won a majority in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

    The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance, a day after the ruling coalition won a majority in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In their resolution, NDA underlined the alliance government's commitment to serving poor, women, youth, farmers and deprived sections of society.

    The resolution was passed following a crucial meeting of senior NDA leaders at PM Modi's residence in New Delhi where discussions were held on forming the government after the ruling coalition secured a majority in the general elections.

