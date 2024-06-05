Lok Sabha Election 2024 results: Here's a look at full list of winners from all 543 seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full list of winners across 543 seats: Despite forecasts favoring the BJP-led NDA, they secured 294 seats, leaving the BJP with 240 seats, falling short of the clear mandate mark for the first time in three consecutive elections.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 saw the INDIA bloc unexpectedly secure 232 seats, while the BJP-led NDA fell short with 294 seats, leaving the BJP with 240 seats and without a clear mandate for the first time in three consecutive elections. Despite this, Narendra Modi is poised to become the third leader in Indian history to serve as Prime Minister for a third term, matching Jawaharlal Nehru's record.

Here's a complete list of winners from all the 543 constituencies:

