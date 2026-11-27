The BJP-led NDA needs 360 votes for the women's reservation bill but is currently short. Success depends on gaining support from regional parties like DMK and YSRCP or leveraging abstentions from opposition members to lower the threshold.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The BJP-led NDA faces a fresh numbers challenge as speculation grows over the government's plan to revive the delimitation-linked women's reservation Bill during the proposed special sitting of Parliament. The ruling alliance has an estimated 320 MPs in the Lok Sabha, but its ability to secure the required two-thirds majority could depend on the positions of the DMK, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and YSR Congress Party. The Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members, with three vacancies leaving its current strength at 540. If all 540 members vote, the government would need 360 votes to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill. The NDA is therefore 40 votes short. However, the threshold would fall depending on how many MPs are present and voting.

The NDA's estimated strength of 320 includes 241 MPs of the BJP and 79 MPs from its allies. The BJP's allies include the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) with 20 MPs, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 16, Shiv Sena with 13, Janata Dal (United) with 12, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) with five, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) with two, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) with two, and Janata Dal (Secular) with two MPs. The NCP, Shiromani Akali Dal, AGP, AJSU, Apna Dal (S), HAM and SKM have one MP each.

How the numbers could work:

One possible route for the NDA to reach 360 votes would be to secure the support of the DMK's 22 MPs, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)'s eight MPs, the YSRCP's four MPs and six Independents or members of smaller parties. Together, these would add 40 votes to the NDA's existing strength of 320. Another combination could involve support from the DMK, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), YSRCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and three Independents. The 22 DMK MPs, eight NCP (SP) MPs, four YSRCP MPs, three Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs and three Independents would take the total to 360. A separate calculation suggests that the government's numbers could change if the Samajwadi Party's 37 MPs abstain. In that situation, the number of members present and voting would come down from 540 to 503, bringing the two-thirds requirement to 336 votes. With the NDA's 320 MPs, the government would then need 16 additional votes. The support of eight NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MPs, four YSRCP MPs and four Independents would take the total to the required 336. If the SP abstains and the DMK supports the Bill, the NDA's tally would rise to 342, six above the revised requirement of 336. Another combination involving the DMK, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), YSRCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Independents would also take the government's tally to 360. The calculation includes 22 DMK MPs, eight NCP (SP) MPs, four YSRCP MPs, three Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs and three Independents.

The threshold could also fall if regional parties abstain rather than vote against the Bill. If the DMK's 22 MPs and the YSRCP's four MPs abstain, the number of members present and voting would be 514. The two-thirds requirement would then stand at 343, leaving the NDA 23 votes short of the mark. If the DMK, YSRCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) abstain, the total number of abstentions would rise to 34. With 506 members present and voting, the government would need 338 votes, leaving the NDA 18 votes short. In another scenario, if the DMK, YSRCP, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) abstain, the number of abstentions would reach 37. With 503 members present and voting, the two-thirds requirement would come down to 336, leaving the NDA 16 votes short.

The calculations have brought the positions of regional parties into focus ahead of the proposed special sitting of Parliament. The DMK has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, while the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has eight and the YSRCP has four. Their support or abstention could influence both the government's tally and the number of votes required for the constitutional amendment. Congress MP Manoj Kumar on Friday said that some DMK MPs had indicated their willingness to support the proposed Delimitation Bill under certain conditions during a conversation after a Standing Committee meeting. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said he had interacted with some DMK MPs after Thursday's meeting and asked them about their position on the Bill. "At yesterday's Standing Committee meeting, I had a conversation with some DMK MPs. When I asked about their position on the Delimitation Bill, they said they could support the government under certain conditions, although I cannot recall the exact conditions. This was quite surprising to me, as I had always believed that the DMK would never support the Bill. We will have to wait until November 30. The DMK's final position will be decided by its top leader," he said. Kumar also pointed out that the DMK had been the first party to oppose the Delimitation Bill when it was introduced in the House.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is likely to support the Delimitation Bill, provided it ensures regional balance, according to party sources. The developments come amid heightened political activity ahead of the reconvened Parliament session. Congress has asked all its MPs to be present in New Delhi by 10 am on November 29, while the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) has issued a three-line whip directing its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 4. In a communication dated November 27, NCP-SCP Chief Whip Amol Kolhe directed all party Lok Sabha MPs to attend the proceedings without fail and support the party's stand, citing important business scheduled to be taken up in the House. "As very important Bussiness will be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday, 30th November to Friday, 4th December, 2026," the whip stated. "All Members of LOK SABHA of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar are requested to kindly remain present in Lok Sabha from Monday, 30th November to Friday, 4th December, 2026 without fail and support the Party Stand," it further said.

The numbers challenge comes after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17. Of the 528 MPs who voted, 298 supported the Bill, and 230 opposed it. The government needed 352 votes to secure a two-thirds majority but fell short by 54 votes. The April legislative package sought to expand the Lok Sabha and implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lower House and state assemblies through a fresh delimitation exercise. Parliament had passed the women's reservation law in 2023, linking its implementation to delimitation after the publication of figures from the first Census conducted after the law came into force. The proposed amendment seeks to link the implementation of the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to delimitation and an expansion of the Lower House.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on November 30 and is likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings, but the announcement has triggered political debate over the proposed Delimitation Bill and the implementation of women's reservation. The central question ahead of the session is whether the NDA can secure the required numbers through additional support or benefit from a reduced voting threshold if some Opposition MPs abstain. (ANI)